Jets Could Get Rid of Rookie in Davante Adams Blockbuster Trade

The New York Jets might have to get rid of a young player to facilitate a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Davante Adams.

SNY’s Connor Hughes said one of those players that could be flipped in a deal is rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley.

“The Jets can put together a compelling package for Adams, not only with draft compensation, but players,” Hughes said. “Malachi Corley could be included if the Raiders seek a receiver to replace Adams and the Jets have concerns about how many mouths to feed with one ball to go around.”

Jets Could Just Wash Their Hands of Corley Situation

If the Jets gave up on Corley it would be quite the flip from just a few months ago.

Corley, 22, was the No. 65 overall pick in the third round. The Jets wanted the former Western Kentucky product so bad that they traded up to get him. They ended up selecting him with the first pick of the third round, but the team would have been willing to take him in the middle of the second round.

Despite the Jets being so high on him, Corley has made little to no impact throughout the offseason and through the first month of the 2024 season.

He has appeared in three out of the four games and has registered just a single catch for four receiving yards. Corley has participated in just 1% of the offensive snaps so far this season (two snaps).

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t exactly give Corley a ringing endorsement when asked what he has to do to get on the field.

“I think he’s gonna have his time. It could be soon, it could be later,” Hackett said.

Corley is at the beginning of his four-year contract for $6 million. He is the No. 89 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in 2024 with a $1.5 million salary, per Over The Cap.

If including Corley in the deal would dramatically change the draft compensation the Jets would have to send to the Raiders, it might be worth it. However, Corley is someone the team thought highly of a few months ago and he’s on a team-friendly deal for the foreseeable future.

Killing a Dumb Narrative on Social Media

Hughes explained that the Jets “have concerns” about having too many mouths to feed on offense with only one ball to go around. However, one player who isn’t going anywhere is Garrett Wilson.

Hughes described him as “untouchable” in any trade conversation with the Raiders or anyone else for that matter.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on social media, “The Jets have Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mike Williams at WR. If they acquire Davante Adams, could Wilson be the odd man out?”

“If/when Adams shows up, he’ll be getting his fair share of targets and catches. And Wilson, who recently said some things that Rodgers likely would say he shouldn’t have said, could be the one who exits. So whether he’s shipped to the Raiders as part of the Adams trade or if the Jets send him to another team for picks, Wilson could be the one who isn’t on the team, if/when Adams is. Would that be a mistake for the Jets? Short-term, maybe not. Long-term, probably so. Then again, Wilson will expect a major new deal after this season, as he should. Trading him would keep the Jets from having to give it to him,” Florio explained.

Florio was immediately ratioed with criticisms from Jets fans and media analysts questioning his intelligence level.

“Who runs this account?!!! Should be fired immediately so stupid don’t even know where to begin,” one user said.

Another social media user said, “The level of brain dead engagement in this is wild.”

Adams’ potential presence would help unlock Wilson. The Jets’ idea is to pair them together, not for one to replace another.