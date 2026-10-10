Jets Can Still Swoop in for Marvin Harrison Jr After Trade News

Marvin Harrison Jr has been traded! Well, the location is still to be determined.

“Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted on X.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz explained why we still don’t know exactly where Harrison will be traded to, “Okay here’s the deal: Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be traded. You know that by now. He’s inactive for Sunday’s game and the teams involved would ‘prefer the trade destination is NOT announced’ until both teams play this weekend, according to multiple sources.”

Okay here’s the deal: Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be traded. You know that by now.He’s inactive for Sunday’s game and the teams involved would “prefer the trade destination is NOT announced” until both team’s play this weekend, according to multiple sources. https://t.co/kNbVGVdHMM pic.twitter.com/E28AHpeDrz— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 10, 2026

However, there could be another plot twist at play.

“My take on it is someone sent an offer, Cardinals agreed they will do it for the price offered on Sunday/Monday AM *if* no one offers anything better in that time frame,” former Super Bowl winning coach Ryan Paganetti posted on X.

Schefter reposted that take with the caption, “A plausible theory.”

So whatever the price is if the Jets can beat it, they could in theory snag Harrison away from another team.

If That Theory Is Right…

The New York Jets might still have a shot at making a play for Harrison.

Like anything, it depends on the price.

“The Cardinals are getting trade calls on WR Marvin Harrison Jr., but he won’t come cheap: League sources say Arizona would want a second-round pick and more to consider dealing the former No. 4 pick,” NFL Insider Tom Pelissero said.

There is a difference between what a team is looking for and what they can actually get. So it is still to be determined what price Harrison will be moved for.

“Teams are continuing to watch the Marvin Harrison Jr. situation closely, wondering if he would become available, as Dan pointed out last week. He would have a market, though not for a high pick (possibly a quality Day 3 pick, as one team forecasted),” ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler wrote on September 30.

Jets Have Receiver Problems

The Jets are running out of healthy receivers on the 53-man roster. The only ones with a clean bill of health are Garrett Wilson, Jamaal Pritchett, Malik McClain, and Isaiah Williams.

The list of injured pass catchers includes: Adonai Mitchell (finger), Omar Cooper Jr (ankle sprain), Tim Patrick (groin), and Arian Smith (torn ACL).

Harrison could provide a solution for the short and long term by reuniting with his Ohio State brother, Garrett Wilson.

Harrison has always had the talent, but for whatever reason it hasn’t translated at the NFL level.

In his NFL career to date, Harrison Jr has been targeted 202 times, catching 108 balls for 1,578 receiving yards and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Harrison Jr is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. The elder Harrison is a former first-round pick who spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2026.