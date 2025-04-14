Hi, Subscriber

Jets Hosting ‘Twitchy’ Championship Wrestler on Visit: Report

  • 274 Views
  • 11 Shares
  • Updated
Mason Graham, Michigan
Getty
Former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham reacting at the 2025 NFL Combine.

The New York Jets are hosting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham on a top-30 visit on Tuesday, April 15.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport called Graham “one of this Draft’s elite prospects.”

“NYJ has spent a considerable amount of time with Graham, including [a] formal interview at the Combine, dinner the night before his Pro Day, and now the Top 30 visit,” Rapoport added.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Graham naturally plays from a low position to consistently win leverage through contact — he credits his athletic twitch and understanding of angles to his championship-level wrestling background,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic explained in “The Beast.”

Will the Jets Even Have a Chance to Draft Graham?

For months, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been connected to Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the draft.

In every mock draft Graham’s name has been permanent marker’d in that he is going to the Jaguars.

However, the tides may be changing.

NFL draft analyst Drew Beatty of Draft Professors dot com joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, April 14, to explain what has changed.

“NFL Teams finalize their draft boards two weeks before the draft. So everything you hear after that point is pretty real. The deeper we get into this thing, the more I think Mason Graham has a chance at being there at [pick No.] seven. We mention the Jalon Walker smoke, I think that is a real thing. I think Jacksonville is in on Armand Membou. There are a couple of different ways Jacksonville can go at [pick No.] five,” Beatty told me. “The more I think about this, the more chance there is for Jacksonville to make a crazy move at five and Mason Graham slips to seven to the Jets. I think that is their best case scenario.”

Graham Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered for the Jets

The former Michigan National Championship defender measured in at 6-foot-3 and tipped the scales at 296 pounds at the 2025 NFL combine.

Graham is listed on the Michigan website at 320 pounds. That 24-pound difference in weight raised a lot of eyebrows.

“That doesn’t bother me in the slightest. You see this in every single draft prospect now getting terrible advice from their agents. They drop 20 to 30 pounds, showing up at the combine super light and completely different from their playing weight in the vain effort to run faster and test a little bit better,” Beatty told me.

The other criticism that has been tossed through Jets media is that Graham is too much like Quinnen Williams and thus that wouldn’t be as good of a fit.

“The whole redundancy conversation is relevant at certain positions … On the interior defensive line, you just want dudes. Give me two Quinnen Williams who want to kill quarterbacks, you can’t go wrong there. There is no threat of redundancy in play style on the defensive line messing up a defensive front. I think you just want two guys who are incredible pass rushers who want to kill quarterbacks,” Beatty explained to me.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Josh Reynolds's headshot J. Reynolds
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Latest Jets News Alerts

Allen Lazard : Agrees to pay cut

Lazard and the Jets have agreed to reduce his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It's the third season of a four-year contract that now includes $1.75 million guaranteed for 2025, after Lazard barely played in 2023 but rebounded last season to score six touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts). He turned 29 in December and may now end up in an open competition for WR roles behind No. 1 Garrett Wilson. This will be Lazard's first season playing for a team that doesn't have QB Aaron Rodgers.

Comments

Jets Hosting ‘Twitchy’ Championship Wrestler on Visit: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x