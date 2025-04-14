Jets Hosting ‘Twitchy’ Championship Wrestler on Visit: Report

The New York Jets are hosting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham on a top-30 visit on Tuesday, April 15.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport called Graham “one of this Draft’s elite prospects.”

“NYJ has spent a considerable amount of time with Graham, including [a] formal interview at the Combine, dinner the night before his Pro Day, and now the Top 30 visit,” Rapoport added.

#Michigan DL Mason Graham, one of this Draft’s elite prospects, is visiting the #Jets tomorrow, source said. NYJ has spent a considerable amount of time with Graham, including formal interview at the Combine, dinner the night before his Pro Day and now the Top 30 visit. pic.twitter.com/AI6SaGOHdd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Graham naturally plays from a low position to consistently win leverage through contact — he credits his athletic twitch and understanding of angles to his championship-level wrestling background,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic explained in “The Beast.”

Will the Jets Even Have a Chance to Draft Graham?

Play

For months, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been connected to Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the draft.

In every mock draft Graham’s name has been permanent marker’d in that he is going to the Jaguars.

However, the tides may be changing.

NFL draft analyst Drew Beatty of Draft Professors dot com joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, April 14, to explain what has changed.

“NFL Teams finalize their draft boards two weeks before the draft. So everything you hear after that point is pretty real. The deeper we get into this thing, the more I think Mason Graham has a chance at being there at [pick No.] seven. We mention the Jalon Walker smoke, I think that is a real thing. I think Jacksonville is in on Armand Membou. There are a couple of different ways Jacksonville can go at [pick No.] five,” Beatty told me. “The more I think about this, the more chance there is for Jacksonville to make a crazy move at five and Mason Graham slips to seven to the Jets. I think that is their best case scenario.”

Graham Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered for the Jets

The former Michigan National Championship defender measured in at 6-foot-3 and tipped the scales at 296 pounds at the 2025 NFL combine.

Graham is listed on the Michigan website at 320 pounds. That 24-pound difference in weight raised a lot of eyebrows.

“That doesn’t bother me in the slightest. You see this in every single draft prospect now getting terrible advice from their agents. They drop 20 to 30 pounds, showing up at the combine super light and completely different from their playing weight in the vain effort to run faster and test a little bit better,” Beatty told me.

The other criticism that has been tossed through Jets media is that Graham is too much like Quinnen Williams and thus that wouldn’t be as good of a fit.

“The whole redundancy conversation is relevant at certain positions … On the interior defensive line, you just want dudes. Give me two Quinnen Williams who want to kill quarterbacks, you can’t go wrong there. There is no threat of redundancy in play style on the defensive line messing up a defensive front. I think you just want two guys who are incredible pass rushers who want to kill quarterbacks,” Beatty explained to me.