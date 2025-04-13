Hi, Subscriber

Insider Reveals Top-3 Players Jets Are Considering in 1st Round

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Darren Mougey, Jets
Getty
New York Jets GM Darren Mougey reacting at a media presser.

As we draw closer to the 2025 NFL draft, the picture is becoming clearer for the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed in his column on Sunday, April 13, “the top candidates for the Jets’ pick at No. 7″ in the first round, based on conversations with league sources.”

That list includes two offensive linemen, LSU’s Will Campbell and Missouri’s Armand Membou, and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

An Interesting List of Names to Say the Least…

Four of the five Jets starting offensive linemen are already locked in ahead of next season. The only missing piece is at right tackle. Veteran Morgan Moses left in free agency on a $24 million deal to join the New England Patriots.

The Jets have made some significant investments to bring this O-Line to life.

Cimini revealed that the Jets are “one of only four teams that have used three first-round picks on offensive linemen since 2020 (Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Olu Fashanu). Out of the four teams, the Jets are the only one with all three picks in the top 14.”

“How much is too much? It’s a question worth pondering as they mull another offensive line choice,” Cimini added.

When you take a gander around the league, other teams have consistently found starting offensive linemen outside of round one.

Braxton Jones was a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears. Abraham Lucas was a third-rounder by the Seattle Seahawks. Spencer Burford was a fourth-round draft choice by the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s time for the Jets to get with the modern age and join that group.

One other note Cimini provided is that AVT and John Simpson “are entering the final year of their contracts.”

The Jets could be thinking ahead to that with whoever they potentially select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Analytics Spin a Different Story for the Jets in the First Round

Cimini posted the results of ESPN’s draft predictor on social media.

“It uses expert mock drafts, Scouts, Inc. grades, and team needs to estimate the chances each player is taken at each pick number,” Cimini explained.

The results were fascinating.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The most likely pick is Membou, who appeared on Cimini’s insider list. However, the next most likely name is Georgia defender Jalon Walker. Another name that is strongly in the mix according to the analytics is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

ESPN’s Matt Miller predicted that the Jets would be the “biggest wild card” in the first round of April’s draft.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Josh Reynolds's headshot J. Reynolds
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Latest Jets News Alerts

Allen Lazard : Agrees to pay cut

Lazard and the Jets have agreed to reduce his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It's the third season of a four-year contract that now includes $1.75 million guaranteed for 2025, after Lazard barely played in 2023 but rebounded last season to score six touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts). He turned 29 in December and may now end up in an open competition for WR roles behind No. 1 Garrett Wilson. This will be Lazard's first season playing for a team that doesn't have QB Aaron Rodgers.

Comments

Insider Reveals Top-3 Players Jets Are Considering in 1st Round

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x