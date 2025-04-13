Insider Reveals Top-3 Players Jets Are Considering in 1st Round

As we draw closer to the 2025 NFL draft, the picture is becoming clearer for the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed in his column on Sunday, April 13, “the top candidates for the Jets’ pick at No. 7″ in the first round, based on conversations with league sources.”

That list includes two offensive linemen, LSU’s Will Campbell and Missouri’s Armand Membou, and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Here we go… ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed the top 3 most likely candidates for the #Jets at pick No. 7 overall 11 days ahead of the 2025 #NFLDraft, based on “conversations with league sources”: 🏈 LSU OL Will Campbell 🏈 Missouri OL Armand Membou 🏈 Penn State TE Tyler… pic.twitter.com/zQV5W9u9dC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 13, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

An Interesting List of Names to Say the Least…

Play

Four of the five Jets starting offensive linemen are already locked in ahead of next season. The only missing piece is at right tackle. Veteran Morgan Moses left in free agency on a $24 million deal to join the New England Patriots.

The Jets have made some significant investments to bring this O-Line to life.

Cimini revealed that the Jets are “one of only four teams that have used three first-round picks on offensive linemen since 2020 (Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Olu Fashanu). Out of the four teams, the Jets are the only one with all three picks in the top 14.”

“How much is too much? It’s a question worth pondering as they mull another offensive line choice,” Cimini added.

When you take a gander around the league, other teams have consistently found starting offensive linemen outside of round one.

Braxton Jones was a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears. Abraham Lucas was a third-rounder by the Seattle Seahawks. Spencer Burford was a fourth-round draft choice by the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s time for the Jets to get with the modern age and join that group.

One other note Cimini provided is that AVT and John Simpson “are entering the final year of their contracts.”

The Jets could be thinking ahead to that with whoever they potentially select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Analytics Spin a Different Story for the Jets in the First Round

Cimini posted the results of ESPN’s draft predictor on social media.

“It uses expert mock drafts, Scouts, Inc. grades, and team needs to estimate the chances each player is taken at each pick number,” Cimini explained.

The results were fascinating.

Here’s how the ESPN draft predictor sees the #Jets pick at 7. It uses expert mock drafts, Scouts, Inc. grades and team needs to estimate the chances each player is taken at each pick number. LB Jalon Walker trails RT Armand Membou in this simulation. TE Tyler Warren is way… pic.twitter.com/jLyZjBcosQ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 8, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The most likely pick is Membou, who appeared on Cimini’s insider list. However, the next most likely name is Georgia defender Jalon Walker. Another name that is strongly in the mix according to the analytics is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

ESPN’s Matt Miller predicted that the Jets would be the “biggest wild card” in the first round of April’s draft.