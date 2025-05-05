Jets Rookie Earns Comparison to Chiefs Star TE Travis Kelce

A New York Jets rookie just earned some serious high praise.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger compared Mason Taylor to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

“When you watch him run, there’s just not a lot of guys that are that big at 6-foo-5, 250 [pounds] that are that smooth. When I said a couple of weeks ago he reminds you of the way that he runs, I’m not… look, the production of Travis Kelce is off the charts, but he [Mason] looks like Travis Kelce running,” Baldinger said on the “Jets Overtime Draft Special.”

Now that’s what I’m talking about! @BaldyNFL told @eallenjets that when he watches #Jets rookie TE Mason Taylor on tape he sees some Travis Kelce action. 👀 ‘When you watch him run, there’s just not a lot of guys that are that big at 6-foot-5, 250 that are that smooth.’ ‘When… pic.twitter.com/ZkG7maTg5b — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 5, 2025

Jets Have Been Desperately Searching for a Tight End for a Long Time

The Jets have never had a tight end in their franchise history eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. Mickey Shuler recorded the most receiving yards ever for a Jets tight end in a single season, he had 879 back in 1985.

Rich Caster has the most receiving touchdowns ever in a single season for a Jets tight end with 10. He accomplished that in 1972, back during the 14-game season era.

The most receptions by a Jets tight end in a single season belongs to Shuler, who registered 76 back during that famed 1985 season.

The last time the Jets had a tight end worth a damn was over 17 years ago.

In 2008, the Jets traded back into the first round with the Green Bay Packers to select Purdue tight end Dustin Keller. Gang Green swapped the No. 36 overall pick in the second round and gave up No. 113 overall, a fourth rounder, to snag the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Jets. That next offseason, he signed with the Miami Dolphins. Months after signing with Miami, Keller suffered a career-ending knee injury during a preseason game in which he tore his PCL, MCL, ACL, and dislocated his knee.

Keller led the Jets in receptions twice (2010 and 2011) and was a focal point of the offense. He finished with 241 receptions for 2,876 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The Jets failed to replace him in 2013 when he left the team, and it has been a position of weakness ever since.

Taylor Can Unlock QB1 Justin Fields With the Jets

Taylor has a chance to finally end the drought on 1 Jets Drive.

Adam Schultz of Yahoo Sports wrote a column explaining why Taylor is “key to unlocking Justin Fields’ QB ability.”

“A smooth and fluid athlete, Taylor will, in the Jets’ eyes, develop into a stable security blanket for Fields as he looks to find his feet in his new home. And yes, he has [Garrett] Wilson for that, too, with the pair playing together at Ohio State, but defenses will look to take Garrett away,” Schultz explained. “That leaves Taylor as Justin’s go-to guy, and he, in theory, could help the former first-round pick reach heights we haven’t seen from him yet.”

All quarterbacks love a security blanket in the middle of the field. However, Fields may enjoy that pleasure more than most.

“Fields has an 87.7 QBR when targeting tight ends over the last two seasons, per ESPN Research. Only Lamar Jackson (93.9) and Brock Purdy (92.4) have a higher QBR in that span (minimum: 20 games played),” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.