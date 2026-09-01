Dolphins Sign Ex-Jets Defender, Former 1st Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins continue to collect former New York Jets like Thanos with infinity stones.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov shared on X that the Dolphins have signed defensive tackle Mazi Smith to their practice squad.

The #Dolphins have signed former #Cowboys 1st-round DT Mazi Smith to their practice squad.Smith was recently released by the #Jets but will stay in the AFC East. https://t.co/ckliPQKUVF pic.twitter.com/J8x3ejQL9O— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2026

Smith, 25, originally entered the league as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of last year’s NFL trade deadline, the Cowboys packaged Smith, a 2026 second round pick, and a 2027 first round pick in a blockbuster deal to acquire former first-team All-Pro Quinnen Williams from the Jets.

Smith ended up appearing in three games for the Jets, but he didn’t start a game. He didn’t register any defensive statistics with the team during that stretch. He was a non-factor this offseason. When he was on the field, Smith didn’t pop and he was often off the field because of an injury.

The Tank Is on for the Dolphins

This is the second former Jets player the Dolphins have picked up in as many days.

On Monday, August 31 Miami claimed quarterback Brady Cook off waivers from the Jets. The team had plans on bringing him back to the practice squad if he cleared waivers.

“Brady Cook and now this? Yeah Miami has the first pick locked up,” a fan responded on X.

Brady Cook and now this? Yeah Miami has the first pick locked up. https://t.co/ioB6Ci2Jek— Adrian Capric (@acapric50) September 1, 2026

“They’re trying to out-tank everyone,” another fan surmised.

A fan said, “That Dolphins team is going to be BAD bad.”

Insider Puts Pressure on Jets Defensive Tackle Group

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY went position by position through the Jets roster ahead of the 2026 season. He brought up some concerns about the interior defensive line.

“I’m more concerned with this group than some others. I think there’s a chance you really feel Quinnen Williams’ absence this season. Granted, a motivated [T’Vondre] Sweat can change all that. Several defensive coaches I touched base with stressed how talented he is … it’s just about the want. He has a tendency to check out during games. If he gives the Jets four legit quarters of effort, a weakness might be a strength,” Hughes wrote.

I agree with the overall statement that this group lacks a true star, but the depth is really strong. In fact, you could make an argument that this is the deepest position on the Jets roster. They have a nice combination of proven veterans (Harrison Phillips and David Onyemata) mixed in with some upside talent (Sweat and Jowon Briggs), and a talented rookie that has been one of the big surprises of camp (Darrell Jackson).

“One of the summer’s biggest surprises, he got some rotational reps with the first team with Sweat injured and made the most of them. Jackson physically looks the part and plays with a tenacity the Jets were missing last year,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote.

If you had a choice between a top-heavy group or one that was more well-rounded, I’d choose the more well-rounded group every day of the week.