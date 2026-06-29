Jets Send Message to Chris Johnson After Heartbreaking Health Update

The New York Jets are enjoying some time off before kicking off training camp for the upcoming 2026 campaign. While this team has shed quite a bit of talent over the past few months, they have made some important moves over the offseason in a quest to help speed up their ongoing rebuild.

In just a few weeks, the focus in New York will be back on football after a hectic past few months of work. However, on Monday morning, the team and its fanbase turned its attention to former running back Chris Johnson, who revealed that he had been diagnosed with ALS a year ago. In the wake of this heartbreaking revelation, the Jets sent a message of support to former star rusher.

Jets Throw Support Behind Chris Johnson After ALS Diagnosis

Johnson was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, which is where he spent the first six years of his career. It was during his time with the Titans that Johnson did most of his damage, and his 2009 campaign (358 CAR, 2,006 YDS, 14 TD, 50 REC, 503 YDS, 2 TD) is still one of the best individual seasons from a running back in NFL history.

The 2014 campaign was Johnson’s lone season with the Jets, and while he wasn’t as explosive as he was during his peak with the Titans, he still put up some solid numbers for New York (155 CAR, 663 YDS, 1 TD, 24 CAR, 151 YDS, 1 TD). Johnson would go on to spend his final three years in the league with the Arizona Cardinals before calling it a career.

Last year, Johnson was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Johnson shared the news of his diagnosis with a speech-generating device alongside his wife, Brittany. After hearing Johnson’s revelation, the Jets sent a strong message of support to him on social media.

“Our entire Jets family is with you, Chris Johnson. Sending strength and support as you face this challenge,” the team wrote in a post on its official X account.

NFL World Grapples with Chris Johnson’s ALS Revelation

There is currently no known cure for ALS, as most patients with the disease are given a life expectancy of two to five years from the onset of symptoms. The effects of the disease on Johnson are already notable, even though he caught the symptoms quickly and began working on treatment, showing just how devastating it can be.

Johnson is currently taking part in several different trials and treatments in an effort to help advance efforts to find a cure for the disease. He also revealed that he came forward with this news in an effort to help spread awareness and help others who are dealing with the disease. There’s no doubt the news is crushing, but the Jets seem intent on doing whatever they can to help Johnson as he faces this battle head-on.