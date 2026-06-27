Insider Presses the Jets to Add Former All-Pro LB

The New York Jets have a weakness that they should address.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently wrote that “GM Darren Mougey should add a veteran [linebacker] of some sort before or during training camp.” One of the potential options he mentioned was veteran LB Devin White.

White, 28, will turn 29 during the 2027 offseason. He entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In his career, White has won a Super Bowl, has been named a second-team All-Pro (2020), and has earned a Pro Bowl nomination (2021).

Getting Into the Numbers

The former LSU product spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since 2024, White has been bouncing around the league. He has suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and, most recently, was with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Across his seven years in the league, White has appeared in 100 games and has made 93 starts. With those opportunities, he has collected four interceptions, 24 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, 25.5 sacks, 71 quarterback hits, 51 tackles for loss, and over 759 total tackles.

Last year with the Raiders, he started all 17 games. According to Pro Football Focus, this wasn’t some of White’s best work.

He finished with a 40.7 overall grade, a 47.0 run defense grade, and a 36.1 coverage grade, per PFF. Those grades placed him No. 82, No. 80, and No. 79 among 88 qualifying linebackers.

The only area in which he seemed to excel was getting after the opposing quarterback. White finished with a 69.0 pass rush grade, which ranked No. 29 among 88 qualifying linebackers, per PFF.

53-Man Roster Prediction From Insider

Rosenblatt released his post-mandatory minicamp 53-man roster prediction.

At inside linebacker, Rosenblatt predicted that four players would make the cut for the green and white:

“Aside from the quarterback room, the biggest concern depth-wise on the roster is here. Davis and Sherwood are a solid pairing as the starters — assuming Davis doesn’t fall off at age 37 and Sherwood can bounce back after a bad 2025 — but this group is thin,” Rosenblatt wrote.

“A year ago, Mauigoa was a fifth-round rookie who probably played more than he should have on one of the NFL’s worst defenses, and he didn’t show enough to be confident in his ability to step in as a starter. PFF graded him 77th of 85 linebackers to play at least 300 snaps, 74th in tackling, and 79th in coverage. He missed 16.7 percent of his tackles,” Rosenblatt said.

In my version of the 53-man roster prediction, I only had three linebackers making it. I did note that was my biggest regret from the entire process. However, I just couldn’t figure out who would be the fourth linebacker making the cut.

McCrary-Ball makes the most sense. He was a special teams captain last year and has some experience. However, if the Jets have a chance to upgrade this offseason, they shouldn’t hesitate to do so.

This is a position to watch over the coming months ahead of the season for some potential turnover.