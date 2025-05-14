New Jets Schedule Leak Reveals Prime Time Game vs. Rival in 2025

We have another NFL schedule leak.

The New York Jets will travel to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 on Monday Night Football on September 29, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

“The Jets have back-to-back games in Florida early in the NFL season,” Costello added. “They travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers and former coach Todd Bowles in Week 3 on Sept. 21.”

Jets Are Having a Dramatic Change to Prime Time Schedule

“The Jets have two prime-time games this season,” Costello revealed.

We know one of them will be Week 4 against the Dolphins. However, the other game is still a mystery at this point.

Last season, the Jets had a record-breaking six prime-time games on the 2024 schedule. Much of that was inspired by the Jets then future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, the Jets parted ways with Rodgers this offseason after a regime change at both head coach and general manager.

When the schedule came out last year, the Jets received six prime-time games. However, the season went sideways for the green and white, which forced the NFL to later flex one of their games off the prime time schedule, Costello said.

The Pieces Are Starting to Come Together on the Jets Schedule

One Jets game has been officially confirmed and announced by all parties.

In Week 6, the Jets will host the Denver Broncos for their international game in London. This game will be played in neutral territory, but it’ll still count as one of the Jets’ scheduled nine home games in 2025.

“The Green & White will look to secure their 2nd win in London and 1st at @SpursOfficial Stadium. The @nyjets-Broncos series has become a frequent occurrence as the two AFC clubs will clash for a 6th consecutive season,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen revealed on social media.

The Green & White will look to secure their 2nd win in London and 1st at @SpursOfficial Stadium.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey will have a chance at revenge against his old team. Another interesting nugget is that head coach Aaron Glenn interviewed for the vacant Broncos HC gig a couple of years ago.

#Jets GM Darren Mougey told a funny Aaron Glenn #Broncos HC interview story at the podium: ‘I got the opportunity a few years ago we were going through a head coaching search in Denver with the Broncos & we interviewed AG. At the end of the interview I’d ask the candidates,… pic.twitter.com/UsA2jkczqK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 27, 2025

Jets analyst Matt O’Leary took to X previously Twitter to reveal the first four games of the season based on his sources:

Week 1: vs PIT 1:00 pm

Week 2: vs BUF 1:00 pm

Week 3: @ TB 1:00 pm

Week 4: @ MIA MNF 7:15 pm

Last year, O’Leary, through his sources, correctly leaked the entire 2024 Jets schedule ahead of time.