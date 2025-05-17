Jets Sign 11.5 Sack Pass Rusher to Multiyear Deal After Tryout

An undrafted free agent made it through the cracks for the New York Jets.

This past weekend, the Jets hosted a three-day rookie minicamp, which featured 12 tryout players. Defensive end Michael Fletcher did enough to impress the Jets’ coaching staff to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.

The Jets announced the signing on Thursday, May 17. In a corresponding move, the Jets parted ways with former Pro Bowl placekicker Greg Zuerlein.

We have signed DE Michael Fletcher. In addition, we have released K Greg Zuerlein. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 16, 2025

Fletcher signed a three-year, $2.96 million contract with the Jets, per Spotrac. He spent six years in college. The first four were at Michigan State, and the last two seasons were spent at Appalachian State.

During that run in college, Fletcher appeared in 45 games. He racked up 11.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and finished with 71 tackles.

Fletcher Provides Another Dart Throw on the Jets D-Line

During the pre-draft process, Fletcher measured in at 6-foot-5 and tipped the scales at 288 pounds, per Dane Brugler in “The Beast.” However, on the Jets’ official roster sheet, he is listed at 275 pounds, which indicates he cut some weight.

At his Pro Day, Fletcher finished with 25 bench press reps of 225 pounds, Brugler said in “The Beast.” That would have ranked No. 5 among defensive ends at the 2025 NFL combine.

When you evaluate his RAS (relative athletic score), it is a mixed bag for the big man. He finished with “elite” rankings in height (6-foot-5), weight (288 pounds), bench press (25 reps), and 10-yard split (1.61).

However, he finished with “very poor” rankings with his 40-yard dash (4.91), shuttle (4.73), and 3-cone (7.69).

He was simply ranked as “good” with his vertical jump (33.5″), broad jump (9’9″), and 20-yard split (5.21).

Michael Fletcher is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 7.21 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 562 out of 2012 DE from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/uBFt5qisD6 pic.twitter.com/9v0MI2XLKR — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 31, 2025

Aaron Glenn Provided the Blueprint on How to Make the Jets Roster

“Fletcher played in 21 games for Michigan State from 2020-22, totaling 31 tackles, 4 TFL, and 3 sacks. He then transferred to Appalachian State, registering 4.5 sacks and 21 tackles during the 2023 season. The Flint, MI native started eight games at defensive end for the Mountaineers last season, tallying 4 sacks and 19 tackles,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen wrote.

It is very difficult to make an NFL roster under any circumstances. You could argue that the most difficult path is via a rookie minicamp tryout.

“I told those guys it really doesn’t matter, like where you’re from or even what you did. The thing is, they all have done a great job to get in the building. Once you get in the building, you have a shot,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained in the middle of rookie minicamp.

Fletcher is on the 90-man roster, his next goal is to make the 53-man roster in a couple of months.

“[He] was a four-star recruit and was ranked the No. 1 defensive end prospect in the state, holding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, and several other Division I programs,” Jonathan Szczepaniak wrote for MLive.

“He was named MLive Flint-area Dream Team Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 after posting 37 solo tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks,” Szczepaniak revealed. “Fletcher was also a standout basketball player for the Cavaliers, starting all four years and leading Carman-Ainsworth to three-straight Saginaw Valley League titles. He was named SVL Red MVP in the 2018-19 season.”

Glenn said he was looking for three things from the players at rookie minicamp. Can they learn, are they coachable, and can they play special teams?

Fletcher answered Glenn’s call and is now in the NFL.