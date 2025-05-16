Jets Abruptly Dump $8.4 Million Veteran After Disaster Season

The New York Jets continue to make moves.

Gang Green announced on social media that they are parting ways with veteran placekicker Greg Zuerlein. In a corresponding move, the Jets announced the signing of defensive end Michael Fletcher.

We have signed DE Michael Fletcher. In addition, we have released K Greg Zuerlein. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 16, 2025

Zuerlein, 37, had one year remaining on the $8.4 million contract he signed last offseason.

Zuerlein Had One of the Worst Seasons in Jets History

The Jets’ decision to move on from Zuerlein makes plenty of sense. Zuerlein, a former Pro Bowler, struggled throughout the 2024 season.

He appeared in eight games and went 9-for-15 on his field goal attempts. That 60% conversion rate was the lowest mark of Zuerlein’s career.

Before the Jets placed Zuerlein on injured reserve with a mysterious knee injury in Week 9, his six misses led the league.

Being a kicker in the NFL is a difficult business to figure out.

In 2023, Zuerlein had one of the best kicking seasons in Jets franchise history. He converted 35-of-38 field goals (92.1% conversion rate). The next year, he had his worst season. Go figure.

After the release of Zuerlein, the Jets were left with two placekickers on the roster.

Veteran Anders Carlson and undrafted free agent rookie Caden Davis.

Carlson, 26, suited up for two games with the San Francisco 49ers last year as an injury replacement. With those opportunities, Carlson went 5-for-5 on his field goal attempts.

Carlson eventually joined the Jets, appearing in five games. He went 8-for-10 on his field goal attempts (80% conversion rate).

“Davis scored 228 points at Ole Miss, converting on 80.8% (42-of-52) of his field goal attempts and 98.1% (102-of-104) of his PATs. He hit on 13-of-16 from 40-49 yards and 4-of-8 from 50-plus. Starting his collegiate career at Texas A&M, Davis handled kickoff duties in College Station over 33 games. He hit on all five of his field goal attempts in the rain in the Rebels’ 28-10 upset win over No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 9,” the Jets stated in a press release.

Aaron Glenn Sends Clear Message After Latest Move

Earlier in the week, the Jets cut ties with veteran punter Thomas Morstead. Morstead, 39, was preparing for his seventeenth NFL season. Zuerlein, 37, just got handed his pink slip.

Notice a trend?

Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey’s vision was clear this offseason: youth movement.

According to the official Jets’ roster sheet, there are only three players who are 30 years of age or older.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (35), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (30), and longsnapper Thomas Hennessy (30). That is the list.

“It’s a young man’s game,” Glenn said at the Annual League Meetings via Jets reporter Nick Faria of Jets X-Factor. “I was always taught that you can’t be afraid of the young player, so … we’re able to mold these guys into who you want them to be and what type of team you want to be. Me and (Jets GM Darren Mougey) did a really good job of trying to create that. I think every situation that we wanted to create when it comes to free agency, we hit, as far as getting the quarterback that we wanted, getting the quarterback of the defense, trying to make this team younger.”