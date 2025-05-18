Jets Predicted to Dump ‘Obvious’ $4.4 Million Starter in Salary Dump

The New York Jets aren’t done trimming fat from the roster.

Beat reporter Nick Faria of Jets X-Factor predicted that veteran defensive lineman Micheal Clemons will be an “obvious” cut for the team this offseason.

“Former fourth-round edge rusher Micheal Clemons has struggled to make a positive impact on the Jets since he was taken in the 2022 draft. The former Texas A&M product has more career penalties than sacks. Clemons will turn 28 in August, meaning he doesn’t quite fit the ‘youth movement’ plans. Combine that with his poor discipline and production on the field, and he is an obvious cut candidate,” Faria said.

“Clemons is entering the final year of his rookie contract with New York. His cap hit is $3.6 million, but the Jets can cut him to clear $3.4 million while only taking on $191K in dead money,” Faria explained.

Clemons’ Roster Spot Is in Jeopardy Heading Into the Meat of Jets Offseason

A new regime has taken over on 1 Jets Drive.

They aren’t afraid to throw players overboard because they don’t fit the vision or because they can save a few shekels by doing so.

Over the last week, the Jets cut ties with a former Pro Bowler in Thomas Morstead and a former All-Pro in Greg Zuerlein. Gang Green saved cash and got younger simultaneously.

“I think what is really happening here is maybe Woody Johnson took a step back and maybe realized the last two years they had bought into fool’s gold that they thought they were closer than they actually were and they really weren’t the quarterback away,” NFL Insider Matt Lombardo told me on “Boy Green Daily.” “If you’re looking to get young and hit the reset button. You’re going to allow your head coach that three-to-four-year window, stacking those draft classes to try and build a contender. Why have a slew of veterans around unless they’re guys that he had and coached in Detroit? I just don’t see a lot of upside to them bringing veterans around. I think this is the right way to go about it.”

“What I do like about what the Jets are doing is I love what they did in the draft getting [Armand] Membou early [and] you get Mason Taylor. You think about when Justin Fields has been most successful, Cole Kmet, great pass catching tight end [and] Pat Freiermuth, borderline elite pass-catching tight end. They have high hopes for Mason Taylor, they think he can be a guy that is a legitimate weapon in that offense,” Lombardo added.

Clemons Will Have a Chance to Save His Job

The former Texas A&M product has appeared in 49 games and has made 18 starts through his first three seasons in the NFL.

During that run, Clemons has racked up 7.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, and has totaled 97 tackles.

There were some bumpy moments with the previous coaching staff over the years. However, all of those coaches are long gone.

Clemons has an opportunity to start fresh with this new staff. The good news is the front office didn’t add a ton of competition in the defensive line room.