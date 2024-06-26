1.9 Million Follower Analyst Gets Roasted for ‘Laughable’ Jets Take

Who said June is too early for NFL power rankings?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk dipped his toe in those waters by revealing his “pre-camp edition” of his power rankings. Perhaps the most notable placement was the New York Jets at No. 25 on his list.

Zack Rosenblatt who covers the team for The Athletic described Florio’s ranking of the Jets as “laughable.”

A Strong Reaction to Florio’s Jets Take on Social Media

“I’ve seen other publications rank the Jets roster as high as #2 in the NFL. Even with Aaron Rodgers missing the entire season and playing with a worse OL and worse backup QB last year, the Jets still were better than the 25th team in the NFL. This is so embarrassing, Mike Florio has legitimate RDS (Rodgers Derangement Syndrome) and I cannot wait until the Jets put the league on notice,” NYJ Mike posted on X previously Twitter.

Jets analyst, Joe Blewett, from Jets X-Factor, called the list “absurd” and said that Florio should be added to, “the s*** list.”

The Buffalo Jet Fan asked openly on social media if there is, “a hate deeper than the one bomer media members have for Aaron Rodgers?”

“Jets at 25? As Jonathan Grella always says, Florio is basically Rodgers’ Derangement Syndrome patient zero. Ranking Jets behind a Bo Nix led Broncos country team…..I mean, come on, man lol,” Scott Mason of Play Like A Jet said incredulously.

Florio Attempts to Explain His Rationale for the Jets Ranking

After setting social media ablaze, Florio told his 1.9 million followers to get the “full details” at his website, “Pro Football Talk.”

“These rankings are not a prediction of how teams will finish the 2024 season. Instead, the following list is a snapshot of where the NFL’s teams currently are,” Florio explained.

However, when you scroll down to his blurb on the Jets he said, “They’re counting on way too many injured veterans to stay healthy.” Currently, the Jets don’t have any serious injuries they are dealing with.

New York has players who are coming off of serious injuries, but by all accounts, everyone is projected to be ready for the season opener in 2024.

Florio contradicts himself in his article saying his words aren’t a prediction, but rather an assessment of teams in June. However, if that were true then he wouldn’t have brought up future potential injuries as a rationale for his placement of the Jets in his rankings.

The overall assessment is true, injuries will determine the Jets’ season. However, you could say that about any team. New York lost several players last season due to injury but the most important of which was Rodgers.

Any NFL team that lost its starting franchise quarterback would struggle. The quarterback position is the most important in sports. It’s a league of the haves and have-nots. If you have one, you have a chance. If you don’t, you are in purgatory.

On paper, the Jets should rank among the best teams in football because of the talent and nothing has happened yet. People can poke fun once the season gets here, but being ranked No. 25 on power rankings three spots lower than the Denver Broncos who have Zach Wilson at quarterback seems like a troll job of epic proportions.