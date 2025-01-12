Jets Made ‘Late Push’ For Mike Vrabel, Picked Patriots Instead

The first NFL head coaching opening has been filled with Mike Vrabel joining the New England Patriots.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared the news to social media that Vrabel and the Patriots had agreed to a “multi-year deal.”

Connor Hughes of SNY revealed that the New York Jets made a “late push” and “they wanted him bad” but ultimately he chose the Patriots instead.

Jets made a late push — they wanted him bad (justifiably so). It was always uphill battle, likely impossible, for a team to beat out NE, though. https://t.co/5o6qim3PT9 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 12, 2025

Insider Report Seems to Check Out

The Jets interviewed Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley this week which turned a lot of heads because of his questionable credentials for the job.

However, what that interview accomplished was fulfilling the Rooney Rule. Every NFL team must interview two external minority candidates. The Jets interviewed both Locksley and longtime former NFL head coach Ron Rivera.

If the Jets were making a late push for Vrabel they would have had to fulfill the Rooney Rule before offering him a contract.

With Vrabel off the board, the Jets can go back to their normal thought process for filling the position. They cast a wide net and are turning over every possibility to try to get this hire right in 2025.

Vrabel was a unique case because he was a free agent with no ties to any current NFL teams. That advantage allowed teams to interview him in person instead of having to wait until after the NFL’s divisional round.

Jets Focus Shifts to Other Candidates

As soon as the Patriots’ job became available, Vrabel became a long shot to go anywhere else – including the Jets.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told me on “Boy Green Daily” this week that the “odds on favorite” for a while has been Aaron Glenn for the Jets’ vacant HC gig.

Glenn’s first head coaching interview this cycle was with the Jets. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the interview went really well with the green and white.

Glenn has told ESPN’s Rich Cimini in the past that the Jets head coaching gig would be a “dream job” for him. Now the job is open and he has already interviewed for the gig.

He played in the NFL for 15 seasons, eight of those were spent with the Jets. After his playing career, Glenn spent two years as a scout with the Jets.

There is a ton of connective tissue that makes sense with the Jets. From an attractiveness standpoint, Glenn is with a winning program in Detroit that had been a dumpster fire then turned things around. A leader of men who has been prided as a culture changer in that building.

The Jets have plenty of competition for his services. Glenn will interview with five of the six NFL teams that had a head coaching opening. The only team he told to kick rocks was the Patriots by declining an interview request.