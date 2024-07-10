Jets WR Mike Williams Fires off Blunt Message About Playcalling

Mike Williams is excited to get a chance to work with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

“Just seeing the way that he throws the ball and puts these guys in the right position. It don’t matter the plays that are being called [because] he is switching it at the line [of scrimmage]. Seeing what the defense is in and putting everybody in the right position to be successful. I like that he do that,” Williams explained to Jets reporter Caroline Hendershot.

Williams Indirectly Downplays One of the Biggest Concerns for the Jets Heading Into Next Season

The former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver wasn’t asked about offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett when he provided that answer. However, in an odd way, it was an answer to a problem everyone was thinking about.

One of the biggest criticisms from outside the building has revolved around Hackett remaining the primary play-caller in 2024.

He struggled in his first and only season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Hackett didn’t inspire much confidence as the OC for the green and white in 2024.

Sean Payton told Jarrett Bell of USA Today what Hackett did in 2022 was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

My dad joked but maybe didn’t on “Boy Green Daily” that his performance as the Jets OC was even worse last season.

The Jets finished No. 30 in the NFL in points per game (15.8), No. 31 in total offensive yards per game (268.6), and as a team, they had the third-fewest passing yards in the league, per ESPN.

In fairness, Hackett lost his QB1 Aaron Rodgers a handful of snaps into the season and was forced to play with an array of backups. However, he didn’t seem to maximize the talent that he did have at his disposal.

Will the return of Rodgers quell concerns about Hackett? It depends on who you ask.

Conflicting Opinions on the Subject of Jets-Hackett

Williams says it won’t matter. However, some national analysts feel differently. Mina Kimes of ESPN explained on her podcast why she still believes Hackett is a huge issue for the green and white.

“Aaron Rodgers has said if you trust me, trust Hackett. I feel like we are kind of looking at this & we’re saying well it’s Aaron Rodgers he’s basically running the offense. It certainly matters when you’re talking about a veteran Hall of Fame quarterback & all of that but like if we’re really arguing that this team has not only the potential to win the AFC East but to make a deep playoff run if everyone is healthy the play calling is going to matter,” Kimes explained on the AFC East podcast episode.

Who is right? Will Rodgers cover up any deficiencies that exist from Hackett? Or perhaps will Hackett sink the ship? Or better yet is it some combination of both?

Maybe Rodgers can cover up some of it, but not all of it. Soon the answer to that pressing question should become very apparent.

What version of Rodgers that Jets fans get could also change the answer to that question as well. He is 40 years of age coming off of a torn Achilles.

If he is the compromised version that we saw with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 or worse that could send the team in one direction. Or if he’s the back-to-back MVP he was in 2020 and 2021, look out.