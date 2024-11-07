Mike Williams Breaks Silence on Issues With Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Things did not work out between the New York Jets and wide receiver Mike Williams.

After signing a one-year deal for $10 million to join the team this offseason, Williams was shipped off ahead of the NFL trade deadline to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, November 6 he broke his silence on what he believes went wrong during his tenure with the Jets.

“Obviously going over there after the ACL, not having OTAs, training camp, & all that to get the chemistry right with Aaron [Rodgers]. He real detailed, like what he like, so I feel like me not being able to go in there & transition as quick probably is what went wrong,” Williams revealed to the Steelers local media.

Williams Hit the Nail on the Head

The Jets-Williams pairing was a failure. The good news is the Jets at least recouped a future draft pick, a fifth-rounder in 2025, and saved some cash.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed on social media that the Steelers, as part of the trade, “will take on the remainder of Mike Williams’ contract for this season. He will become a free agent at season’s end.”

Williams was coming off of a torn ACL he suffered in 2023 while a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets signed him in March but brought him along slowly throughout the offseason. That lack of work with Rodgers was obvious during his brief tenure with the team.

There is no faking chemistry, you either have it or you don’t. That bond is built through practice reps, offseason moments, and of course live bullets during the season. The Jets didn’t have that luxury because of Williams’ injury.

In nine games for the Jets, Williams finished with 12 catches for 166 receiving yards.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks on Williams Trade, Explanation Simple

Williams wanted out and the Jets were game for the right price. That came to fruition ahead of the deadline.

On the Jets, Williams couldn’t get on the field consistently. He appeared in only 53% of the offensive snaps which is the lowest amount he has participated in since his rookie season in 2017.

“Fa show, for sure yeah I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m a playmaker, I want to make plays, I wanna get the opps that you know…,” Williams said when asked if he is looking forward to getting more reps and chances in the Steelers offense. “I’m going to go out here and work to show that I deserve to be on the field.”

“Mike is a good guy,” Rodgers explained during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “If this gives Mike more opportunities, that is awesome and we wish Mike well.”

It most certainly will. The Steelers have a No. 1 guy in George Pickens, but who is No. 2 in Pittsburgh is still very much up for debate.

On the Jets, it is the Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams show. That doesn’t leave many targets to go around which limited Williams’ potential impact on the team. He won’t have those same issues with the Steelers.