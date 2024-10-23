Proposed Trade Would Revert Jets $10 Million Free Agent Back Home

New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams is on the trade block, and the team won’t have to look far to find a potential suitor.

The Athletic’s Mike Jones and Jeff Howe proposed several deals they’d like to see happen before the NFL trade deadline. One move included returning a Jets free agent to the original sender.

New York Jets receive: a conditional 2025 fifth-round draft choice

Los Angeles Chargers receive: wide receiver Mike Williams

“The Jets view Williams, whom they signed to a one-year deal this offseason, as expendable now that they have Adams in the mix. Williams’ original team, the Chargers, badly need talent around Justin Herbert,” Jones explained.

“I can’t see why either team would decline this idea,” Howe added.

Insider Confirms Jets-Chargers Potential Deal to Be Had

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said the Chargers are on his “radar” for a potential Williams trade with the Jets.

“Given Los Angeles’ obvious need for a vertical threat,” Fowler said.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano said he “was half-joking last week that the Jets would bring Mike Williams to Pittsburgh for ‘Sunday Night Football’ and then just leave him there. Though that didn’t happen, I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see Williams on the move — and possibly to the Steelers — at some point between now and the trade deadline.”

It appears several teams have been monitoring Williams’ potential availability.

Williams Experiment Hasn’t Worked out for the Jets so Far

This offseason the green and white made a splash when they brought in Williams.

He signed a one-year deal for $10 million and was projected to be a key cog in the passing attack. Through the first seven games of the season it hasn’t necessarily worked out that way.

Williams has 11 receptions for 160 receiving yards heading into Week 8. He has averaged 14.5 yards per reception with his longest on the season being a 22-yarder.

With 3:36 remaining in the third quarter, the Jets went for it on fourth and one from the Pittsburgh 32-yard line. Aaron Rodgers found Williams for the conversion on a 15-yard reception. That was his only catch of the game.

Due to all of the other big names at wide receiver, Williams’ role has been significantly reduced. Quite frankly he hasn’t had a big role at any point so far this year.

Williams is coming off of a torn ACL in 2023. The Jets have slowly worked him along the last couple of months.

When Williams has been asked about the injury he has refused to use it as any excuse for his lack of production so far this season.

Williams would be open to a trade because that would create more opportunities for him to get on the field. However, he is under contract with the Jets.

New York doesn’t appear like they would get a lot back in return for Williams. So instead of just waving the white flag for an inconsequential return, it would behoove them to keep him on the roster moving forward for insurance purposes.