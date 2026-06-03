Insider Explains Jets Ripple Effects of Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades

The NFL world was shaken to its core on Monday, June 1, with some seismic trades.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained how those moves affected the New York Jets.

“Today’s two blockbuster trades will send ripples through the NFL, and the Jets will be one of the teams affected. No. 1, Myles Garrett to the Rams, in return, the Browns get a package that includes a 2027 first-round pick. That means they join the Jets as the only two teams with multiple first-round picks in the talent-rich 2027 draft. The Jets have three first-rounders, the Browns have two. Now the Browns are potential competition for a coveted quarterback,” Cimini said.

The 2027 NFL draft is lining up to be one of the best ever, and specifically could be particularly deep at the QB position.

In a perfect world, your team would land a top pick organically to select a potential franchise quarterback. However, if you can’t naturally get your way to the top, you could try to trade your way there.

The more assets you have, the better odds you have of launching up the board. Gang Green is still in an overall better position, having three first-round picks versus two, but Cleveland is now on the radar.

The other notable piece of this trade is that Garrett is no longer on the Browns roster. In Week 5, the Jets are scheduled to host the Browns at MetLife Stadium in 2026. Cleveland not having the best defensive player in football is going to make that an even more winnable game.

Another Blockbuster Trade More Close to Home

“Second trade, A.J. Brown to the Patriots, he instantly becomes the best receiver the Jets will face in the AFC East. That’s a concern for the Jets [because] they’re not strong at cornerback. They have Brandon Stephens on one side, and then on the other side, really kind of an open competition between Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas, and the rookie D’Angelo Ponds,” Cimini said.

The Jets will be facing Brown twice this season.

Brown, 28, will turn 29 before the start of the 2026 campaign. The former Ole Miss product is a three-time second-team All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion.

Brown has registered 1,000 receiving yards or more in six of his seven seasons at the NFL level. That includes back-to-back 1,400-plus yard receiving seasons in 2022 and 2023.

That could cause a lot of problems for the Jets, or perhaps it could cause a lot of problems for the Patriots.

Frankie Vitz of uSTADIUM explained why he believes this is actually good news for Jets fans.

“I really don’t think this is a good trade for the Patriots. I really don’t. I think A.J. Brown is, in some ways, a locker room headache at times, can be somewhat of a me guy … It’s better for us, as a Jets fan, I love this. Give up a 1st-rounder! Go ahead, bring in a player who is going to be 30 years old next season, who has had locker room problems,” Vitz said on “The Jake Asman Show.”