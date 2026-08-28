Jets Preseason Game: Opponent, Time & TV for Tonight’s Game

The New York Jets will suit up one more time in the preseason before things get real.

In preseason Week 3, the Jets will host the New York Giants.

“The Jets will wrap their summer schedule against the Giants for the fourth time in the last five years. The Green & White hold a 29-26-1 edge in the preseason rivalry, which has been played every season except the 2020 COVID summer since the teams first met for their fateful first time, at Yale Bowl in New Haven, CT, in 1969,” Jets senior contributor Randy Lange wrote.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Who: New York Jets vs. New York Giants

What: Preseason Game 3

Where: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

When: Friday, August 28, 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: WCBS

Odds: Jets +3.5, Over/Under 36.5

Weather: 79 degrees

If you don’t have access to the game, our digital reporter Paul Andrew Esden Jr aka “Boy Green”, will be hosting a watch party and play-by-play coverage of the game on his YouTube channel at this link.

Jets to Rest Their Starters

On Thursday, August 27, Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed the Jets’ preseason finale plans.

“Jets QB Geno Smith will not play tomorrow night against the Giants, per source. Most of the Jets starters who have played this preseason are expected to sit out the preseason finale,” Costello posted.

Head coach Aaron Glenn is entering his second year in this role with the Jets. Last preseason, he didn’t play his starters in the finale. So the expectation was history would repeat itself.

As we rapidly approach the start of the 2026 season, fans across the world are participating in fantasy football drafts. Now, typically the Jets and fantasy football haven’t often been in the same sentence, but things are different this year.

Dan Parr of the NFL Media Group revealed 15 rookies that are worth a late-round flier in your fantasy football drafts. One of the players that cracked his list was WR Omar Cooper Jr.

“There is plenty to like about Cooper’s game long-term, but the main hindrance to his fantasy stock right now is he appears to be behind Isaiah Williams in the battle to be the Jets’ starting slot receiver, per The Athletic. It’s a matter of time before the job is Cooper’s, right? The YAC beast was a first-round pick for a reason,” Parr wrote.

After some huge overreactions on social media — stop me if you’ve heard that one before — Cooper seems to be coming into his own. It’s worth noting that just because Williams is having a good camp at wide receiver doesn’t mean that Cooper is automatically having a bad camp.

The Jets are dealing with a first-world problem. For the first time in a long time, the Jets seem to be overflowing with options on offense.

Cooper won’t be the top option on offense this year for the Jets. If he is, something has gone horribly wrong. However, he will be a piece of the puzzle. With defenses unable to solely focus on him because of the other talent on offense, Cooper should have plenty of favorable one-on-one matchups to take advantage of this season.