New York Jets Announce Breece Hall Update Before Titans Game

The New York Jets are set to open their season on the road this weekend when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

While neither team has any major injuries, the biggest storyline for the Jets involves running back Breece Hall and his status after he suffered a minor groin strain Aug. 17 during a non-contact play at training camp.

Hall caught a pass inside the red zone before grabbing his upper right groin area and walking off with the trainers.

New York head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media Tuesday and provided an update on Hall’s status for Week 1.

Glenn revealed that Hall is “trending toward” playing against Tennessee, which is a great sign for both the Jets’ offense and the severity of his injury. It’s still early in the week, but the Jets already appear confident about Hall’s chances of playing Sunday.

“He’s trending… he’s trending toward playing. He’ll be practicing this week,” Glenn said.

Hall’s 2025 Season

The Jets finished 3-14 a year ago during Glenn’s first season as head coach, and their offense struggled to find much consistency.

Hall, however, remained one of the team’s few bright spots. He appeared in 16 games and rushed 243 times for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also caught 36 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown.

He’s now entering his fifth year with the Jets after signing a three-year, $43.5 million extension this offseason. The deal can reach $45.75 million with incentives and includes $29 million fully guaranteed.

The Jets last made the playoffs during the 2010 season, when they beat the New England Patriots 28-21 in the AFC Divisional Round. Since then, they’ve finished above .500 just once, doing so in 2015.