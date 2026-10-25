New York Jets Announce Unfortunate Breece Hall News Before Dolphins Game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

New York is coming off a 26-19 loss to the New England Patriots a week ago that dropped the Jets to 2-4 entering Week 7, while the Dolphins enter the game winless.

The Jets hoped to welcome back star running back Breece Hall, but his status remained uncertain with a quad strain and a questionable tag just hours before kickoff.

Jets Announce Unfortunate News on Hall

New York doesn’t expect Hall to play Sunday, meaning he will miss his fourth consecutive game and Braelon Allen will once again lead the backfield.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Hall “may work out” to see if he can play, but Hall hasn’t been a full participant in practice all week, which doesn’t bode well for his status.

“Jets star RB Breece Hall, attempting to return from a quad strain after missing three games, is unlikely to play today, sources say. He may work out to see if he can go, but Hall hasn’t been a full participant yet. It’s a bit early,” said Rapoport.

#Jets star RB Breece Hall, attempting to return from a quad strain after missing three games, is unlikely to play today, sources say. He may work out to see if he can go, but Hall hasn’t been a full participant yet. It’s a bit early. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2026

Allen’s Had Success in Starting Role

Since Hall went down with his injury, Allen has found success stepping into a larger role.

Last week against the Patriots, he carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards and added two receptions for 26 yards. The week before, against the Cleveland Browns, he was a workhorse, rushing 24 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said earlier this week that Hall will retain the starting job at running back when he returns, which could happen as soon as next week.

“Breece is our starter, he’s always been our starter, but Braelon is going to get touches too,” Glenn said.