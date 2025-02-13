Hi, Subscriber

Jets Make Announcement on Aaron Rodgers Amid Rumors

The New York Jets are parting ways with Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Gang Green broke their silence on the subject matter after rumors broke out over the weekend that they informed the former four-time NFL MVP of their desire to end the partnership.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” said HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey in a statement released by the team via an official press release. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” said Chairman Woody Johnson in a statement released by the team via an official press release. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Rodgers-Jets Trade Will Forever Be Viewed as a Failure

The Jets had the best intentions when they pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. In 2023, the Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers with visions of pushing their chips to the middle of the table for an all-in move.

After two disappointing seasons for very different reasons, the Jets are now all out on Rodgers.

The 2023 home opener against the Buffalo Bills will forever be a water cooler topic of what could have been. What if Rodgers didn’t blow out his Achilles four snaps into the season? How would that have changed the lives of certain Jets teammates and coaches? The world will never know.

Now head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey are going in a new direction in 2025.

“Evidently, Glenn didn’t think Rodgers was right for his program. Several talent evaluators in recent days told ESPN that Rodgers still can be a productive starter, but they wondered about his fit in Glenn’s culture,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed. “Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, both third on the Jets’ single-season list, but this decision went beyond numbers. It involved age, salary cap, scheme fit and culture fit. Glenn is expected to run a tighter ship than the previous regime, and he made it clear in his introductory news conference that he wants 53 players, not one megastar and 52 supporting actors.”

 

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

