Jets Expert Shares $19 Million Blueprint to Solve Haason Reddick Issue

There might be a potential solution to the New York Jets – Haason Reddick contractual issues.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap explained a comp that could make sense for all sides.

“You look at the market [and] some of the players, Khalil Mack this year is playing at $19 [million]. I would think that is a number that you can get to. Whether that’s an up-to number with incentives or you just increase the base value,” Fitzgerald told Joe Caporoso of “Badlands.” “I’d be trying to use Khalil Mack [in the negotiating room]. Look this guy said he wanted to stay on the Chargers for one season rather than do free agency. You should be willing to do the same kind of number that he might be willing to do. I would think that is the kind of the way to do it.”

This Reddick-Jets Situation Could Drag on for a While

On Thursday, July 25 the Jets officially put Reddick on the “on the reserve/did not report list.”

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, that isn’t a good sign.

“You don’t really do that unless you think they aren’t going to be here in the near future,” Rosenblatt said on “The Can’t Wait Podcast” on Thursday, July 25.

The move opened up a spot on the 90-man roster for the Jets. They ended up signing another quarterback to the squad, Ben Bryant.

“The point being, you don’t clear a roster spot to sign somebody like that unless you think he’s not probably coming back in the immediate future,” Rosenblatt added.

Reddick and the Jets are currently at a standstill. New York refuses to negotiate with someone who isn’t at training camp. While Reddick doesn’t want to show up until he is properly compensated. Whether that’s a brand new deal or an alteration to his current contract.

Robert Saleh Talks Reddick With the Media

Reddick has been MIA since his introductory press conference in early April. He skipped all of the OTAs and the two-day mandatory minicamp in June. Reddick did not report with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday, July 23.

Each day that he misses, Reddick will be fined $50,000 which is non-waivable.

Head coach Robert Saleh was peppered with questions from the media this week on the latest in the Reddick saga.

“It is what it is. That’s the business part of it. We have 89 other guys that we have to prepare,” Saleh explained to the media on Wednesday, July 24.

For what it’s worth, Saleh didn’t seem to be worried about Reddick’s readiness when he eventually does show up to camp at some point in the future.

“He’s a veteran. [Reddick] has been with multiple teams, has played multiple positions, [and] he has had success multiple different ways. At this point in his career, I’m sure he knows exactly what he needs to do to prepare himself to play football. So I’m not overly concerned,” Saleh said.

However, the concerning part of this equation is that there’s no indication when Reddick will end his holdout. Saleh provided no Reddick update during his media availability on Thursday, July 25.