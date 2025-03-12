Jets Make Dramatic Shift After $131 Million Free Agency Spending Spree

The New York Jets went hog-wild early in free agency spending over $131 million on four different players.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on Tuesday, March 11 that the team is now shifting strategies.

“Jets free-agent update: Quiet day (so far). This is unusual for the Jets, who usually like to sneak into the market after the madness of Day 1. They were pretty active on Sunday and Monday, doling out about $90 million in guarantees. Now they’re downshifting to bargain mode,” Cimini said on Facebook.

Jets Appear to Be Reassessing the Market Place in Free Agency

The Jets spent big money on four players to kick off the legal tampering period and slightly before it.

Jamien Sherwood got a monster $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed to keep him off the open market. The Jets secured their new QB1 with a $40 million Justin Fields investment that included another $30 million guaranteed.

Then head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey executed a discount double check in the secondary. Gang Green lured Brandon Stephens away from the Baltimore Ravens on a $36 million contract with $23 million of that guaranteed.

Every contract this new regime doled out was of the multiyear variety except one. The Jets signed Andre Cisco away from the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal for $10 million.

It makes sense from both sides why it was only a one-year contract.

Cisco, 24, is coming off of a down year. Instead of signing a below market multiyear deal, Cisco took a bet on himself. If he plays to the level that he is capable of, then he will receive a lucrative extension in 2026 from the Jets or one of the other 31 teams.

From the team perspective, by only signing Cisco to a one-year contract they mitigate the risk. Last season Cisco was benched for some “blown coverages” and also created some bad headlines when he accused some of his teammates of quitting during a game.

If last season was a sign of things to come, the Jets aren’t on the hook for big money. It is a low risk move that has a chance at a high reward.

Jets Still Have Plenty of Needs to Address

At the time of publication, the Jets need starters at the following positions: right tackle, tight end, wide receiver, defensive tackle, and safety.

On top of that you could make a strong argument the squad needs depth at pass rusher, on the offensive line [at every position including offensive tackle, guard, and center], wide receiver, and defensive tackle.

That is a lot of holes to fill by bargain shopping in free agency and by way of the 2025 NFL draft.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will this Jets roster. The new league year hasn’t even kicked off yet, so there is plenty of time for this regime to make more additions.

However they may have to get creative to fill the quantity of holes and to secure quality individuals for those spots. Another avenue the team could explore is the veteran trade market this offseason.