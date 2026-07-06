ESPN Reveals ‘Controversial’ Jets Roster Ranking Before Camp

Well, that will certainly raise some eyebrows.

An ESPN panel of analysts that includes Seth Walder, Mike Clay, and Aaron Schatz individually ranked every roster in the NFL and then combined their rankings to form one super list. Their cumulative ranking of the New York Jets’ best starting lineup put them 25th in the NFL. We can talk about that overall ranking in a moment.

For each team, they listed several sub-categories, like the “biggest strength” on the roster. Mike Clay turned some heads with his response.

“Off-ball linebacker. This one might be a bit controversial, but Demario Davis is back and still playing at a high level at age 37. Davis ranked 10th in the NFL with 143 tackles last season, and he’s now cleared 100 in nine consecutive seasons, totaling 36.5 sacks during that span. The future Hall of Famer will team up with Jamien Sherwood, whose 308 tackles over the past two seasons are second most in the NFL,” Clay wrote.

Stunning Analysis of Jets Position

If you polled Jets fans walking around the streets and asked them what position the team still needs to address this offseason, one of the most common responses would be off-ball linebacker.

Yet that has been labeled the team’s “biggest strength.”

This offseason, the Jets made one massive change at the position, bringing Demario Davis back for a third stint.

It was a two-year $22 million deal that included $15 million in guarantees. Davis is 37 years of age.

In his sterling 14-year career, Davis has only missed one game due to injury. That is incredible, but Father Time is undefeated.

Let’s just say he stays healthy; his starting partner in crime, Jamien Sherwood, is coming off a rough year. Sure, he racked up a ton of tackles, but that isn’t the only thing that matters for a linebacker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sherwood finished the 2025 season with a 65.7 overall grade, a 70.5 pass rush grade, and a 46.1 coverage grade.

Those grades ranked 35th, 24th, and 66th among qualifying linebackers at his position last season.

The only area in which Sherwood excelled, according to PFF, was in run defense. He finished with an 81.1 run defense grade, which ranked 15th best at the linebacker position.

Shaky Ground Heading Into 2026

In 2024, Sherwood delivered a career season.

He finished top-25 in every PFF rankable category for the linebacker position. However, everything fell apart in 2025. Is it possible that Davis’ return brings that version of Sherwood out? Sure, but what if Davis gets hurt? Then Sherwood will be thrust back into the same uncomfortable position he was in 2025.

That’s a scary thought.

Other Highlights From the ESPN Roster Ranking

The “biggest weakness” was the quarterback position for the Jets.

While the “biggest x-factor” was the young pass catchers.

Wide receiver and return specialist Isaiah Williams was listed as the “non-starter to know” from the Jets roster.

“Last season, the Jets had one of the top 10 special teams units since 1977 by DVOA, and Williams played a huge part. He was voted MVP by his teammates because of his kick and punt return abilities. Will Williams have more of an opportunity to play receiver as well this season? He caught 26 passes in 2025, but for only 193 receiving yards for a mere 7.4 yards per reception,” Schatz wrote.