Insider Reveals How Jets Can Cause Nightmares for Titans

The New York Jets aren’t getting much love from the national pundits.

Vegas Insiders has the Jets’ over/under win total set at 5.5. Naturally, expectations aren’t high, but ahead of the Week 1 Tennessee Titans game, an Insider revealed how the Jets can cause nightmares.

“There’s a recipe for the Jets to experience a dose of success, which is a relative term for an organization that hasn’t won more than seven games in a season since 2015. QB Geno Smith should be competitive behind a solid offensive line. If the Jets can build a lead, they can create headaches with their explosive pair of pass rushers, of course sparked by No. 2 pick David Bailey,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote.

Jets Predicted to End Interception Drought

The NFL Media Group revealed their bold prediction ahead of Week 1.

“That prediction certainly doesn’t appear bold at first blush. But as long-suffering Jets fans are well aware of at this point — sorry to pile on, y’all — New York just became the first team to go an entire season without an interception since the league began recording the stat in 1933. Gang Green hasn’t logged an INT since Week 18 of 2024, when safety Ashtyn Davis actually snagged a pair. Davis is a 49er now, but the Jets traded for a safety with some real ball-hawking chops in Minkah Fitzpatrick,” Gennaro Filice of NFL Media Group.

“Sure, the ninth-year pro isn’t as prolific a takeaway artist as he used to be — with two total interceptions over the past three seasons — but he had multiple picks in each of his first five NFL campaigns, including a league-high six in 2022. With Titans QB Cam Ward still experiencing growing pains in his second season — and first under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — Minkah ends the Jets’ INT drought, giving the franchise a new kind of Fitzmagic,” Filice added.

Smith Earns Better Than Expected Ranking

Coming off the disaster 2025 Las Vegas Raiders season, expectations are low for Smith.

However, if he is better than expected, that is really how the Jets can shock people in 2025. Analyst Nick Shook ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL. He placed Smith at No. 21 in the tier 3 of NFL quarterbacks.

“Can Geno Smith show the football world that he wasn’t the problem in Las Vegas and can still sling it with some of the best?” Shook asked.

On the surface, 21st best out of 32 quarterbacks doesn’t sound that impressive. However, if the Jets get that level of quarterback play, it’ll be a significant upgrade over what they have gotten over the last several years, and specifically last season.

The biggest question that has to be answered this season is what type of play they get out of Smith this year. The answer to that question will have massive ripple effects on the rest of the team. This is a quarterback driven league. Smith is likely better than what he showed last season in less than ideal circumstances. How much better is the big question.