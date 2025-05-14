Ex-NFL Exec Predicts $20.5 Million Jets Starter Will Break out in 2025

A former first-round pick of the New York Jets is expected to break out in 2025.

Longtime former NFL executive Marc Ross listed offensive lineman Olu Fashanu as one of his top “second-year breakout candidates.”

“Fashanu evolved into a bright spot over the course of the Jets’ tumultuous 2024 campaign. The team brought the rookie along slowly, as he took over duties along the offensive line when injuries hit the unit. When Tyron Smith’s season ended in November due to a neck injury, Fashanu stepped in as the Jets’ starting left tackle, allowing only one sack in five starts before sustaining an injury of his own that sidelined him for the final two games of the season,” Ross said.

“The Jets enter the 2025 season looking much different than they did when Fashanu arrived as the 11th overall pick in 2024. Aaron Glenn is the new head coach, and Justin Fields replaced Aaron Rodgers as QB1. The offense is expected to be more of a run-heavy unit with Fields and Breece Hall in the backfield, which should play to Fashanu’s strength as a blocker. In adding Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets are hoping they have solidified their OT pillars for the future,” Ross explained.

Jets Have Their Franchise Left Tackle of the Present and Future

Fashanu, 22, entered the NFL as the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He appeared in 15 games and made seven starts. The former Penn State product started the year on the bench but eventually got into the lineup.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fashanu played three different positions during his rookie campaign. He got 336 snaps at left tackle, 37 snaps at right guard, and 159 snaps at right tackle.

Fashanu was a team player and lined up wherever the team asked him. However, in 2025 and moving forward, Fashanu will serve as the blindside protector in the trenches.

Fashanu has three more years left on his $20.5 million contract, plus a future fifth-year option for 2028.

Jets Made the Right Choice in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets had the right process last offseason.

A unique opportunity presented itself to add one of the most decorated offensive linemen in NFL history.

Tyron Smith signed a one-year deal with a maximum value of $20 million built upon playing time incentives.

A month later, the Jets double-dipped by taking Fashanu in the first round of the draft. This luxury pick allowed Fashanu to learn at his own pace as opposed to getting shoved into the deep end of the pool before he was ready.

There was a world where Fashanu never suited up for the Jets last season. Things didn’t end up transpiring that way. Due to an array of injuries and performance, Fashanu ended up getting some on-field experience.

The Jets taking Fashanu in the first round wasn’t the consensus right pick if you ask the fan base. One of the other popular options was Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. There was a lot of flirtation ahead of the draft, but the Jets passed on Bowers during the draft.

Bowers fell to the No. 13 overall pick, where the Las Vegas Raiders selected him. He ended up having one of the best tight end seasons in NFL history.

Bowers finished with 112 receptions for 1,194 receiving yards and scored five receiving touchdowns.

Despite those impressive stats, the Jets made the right choice. A left tackle is more important than a tight end.

When you look at the left tackles that were available last offseason versus this offseason, it reiterates that point.