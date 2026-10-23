Jets Rookie Omar Cooper Jr Makes History After Career Day

Omar Cooper Jr had a career day in Week 6. He has now been rewarded for his efforts.

“After returning to action against the Patriots and leading the Jets with 6 receptions, 103 receiving yards and a TD, Omar Cooper Jr. was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. Cooper flashed in his first game back after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 1 that put him on the reserved/injured list,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

“Cooper and rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq, who was the belt winner in Week 3, are the third rookie tandem in Jets history to each record a 100-yard receiving game in a season. Cooper and Sadiq are the only rookie teammates in NFL history to each have 100-yard receiving games in their first three career games,” Vogt added.

More History Achieved

“With his 103 receiving yards on 6 catches, Cooper joined former Jets WR Derrick Gaffney and fellow wideout Garrett Wilson as the only pass-catchers at any position in franchise history to get their first 100-yard outings in their second games as Jets rookies,” Jets historian Randy Lange wrote.

Cooper, 22, will turn 23 during the 2026 season. The Jets traded back into the first round to acquire the talented former Indiana product. That acquisition is finally paying dividends.

Promising Building Blocks for the Future

Cooper’s breakout is certainly exciting in the moment, but it’s even more tantalizing when you think about the future.

He is under team control for the foreseeable future. Plus, you have Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Braelon Allen as offensive skill talent. Beyond that the Jets also have young building blocks on the offensive line with Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou, and Olu Fashanu.

When you put all of that into the blender that’s an exciting future for whoever is playing quarterback long-term for the Jets.

Draft Conversation Continues to Bubble

ESPN’s Field Yates wrote a mini top-10 mock draft this week. In this scenario, the Jets had two picks inside the top-10.

With the No. 7 overall pick (via the Dallas Cowboys) in this simulation, Yates predicted that the Jets would add Notre Dame QB CJ Carr.

“The early returns suggest the Jets went 3-for-3 with their trio of first-rounders in 2026 (edge rusher David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr.), allowing those players to take a massive step forward in 2027. Carr would be their attempt to solve the biggest long-term problem, which is finding a solution under center — 36-year-old Geno Smith is currently on a one-year deal,” Yates wrote.

“In two seasons at Notre Dame, Carr has shown a strong ability to handle pre-snap duties and process quickly, while also being a mechanically sound and talented thrower. He’s at his best operating from the pocket, but he’s dangerous enough with his legs to keep a defense honest (six rushing touchdowns since the start of last season),” Yates explained.

With the No. 10 overall pick (via the Indianapolis Colts), Yates predicted that the Jets would snag Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton.

“This is the second of the two first-round selections the Jets got in the Sauce Gardner trade (the first of which was in 2026), which they could use to bolster their cornerbacks room. Hampton has excellent size (6-2, 205 pounds), is extremely fluid and is confident as a man cover corner. He also makes plays on the ball, with nine passes defensed and an interception this season,” Yates said.

“Obviously, this would be an ideal scenario for the Jets, who get to capitalize on the Cowboys’ and Colts’ misfortunes with two top-10 picks. Oh yeah, and they’d also have the 11th pick if the season ended today. Maybe they go with Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles there, which would allow them to fortify the position of another premium player that they dealt (DT Quinnen Williams) to land these prized picks,” Yates added.