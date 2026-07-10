Most Overlooked Jets Draft Pick Projected to Be Full Time Starter

The New York Jets had three first-round picks in April’s draft.

The most overlooked player from that group is former Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Despite a lack of hype right now, one analyst believes he has already made his mark.

“Receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was the last of the New York Jets’ three first-round draft picks. However, he might be the first to earn a full-time starting role. The Indiana product was a very reliable target for Fernando Mendoza last season, finishing with 937 yards and an impressive 13 touchdowns,” Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote.

“The Jets desperately need another reliable pass catcher to complement Garrett Wilson. While Adonai Mitchell has shown some flashes since he was acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade, Cooper has the potential to become New York’s No. 2 option as early as this season,” Knox said.

“At a minimum, Cooper should be among the Jets’ top three receivers by the end of training camp, if he hasn’t cemented himself there by now. While he does have inside-outside versatility, he worked out of the slot 88.3 percent of the time this past season, according to Mitch Sherman and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Expect him to begin his Jets journey in a similar role,” Knox added.

Cooper Has Breakout Potential in Year No. 1

Reporter for Jets on SI, Nick Faria, joined me on “Boy Green Daily.”

During our conversation, he explained that the top three wide receiver rotation has been solidified. Confirming the expectation that Cooper will be a starter in the three-wide receiver set to start the season.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said he has been impressed with what he has seen thus far from Cooper in the spring workouts ahead of training camp. Cooper’s superpower is his ability, once he gets the ball in his hands, to work through contact.

However, that ability is hidden during OTAs and mandatory minicamp because the players aren’t wearing full pads. It’s two-hand touch football until we get to the second week of training camp.

If Cooper is already turning heads before the Jets get the pads on, that is an encouraging sign of what’s to come.

Looking at the Other First Round Picks for the Jets

The green and white may not have found their long-term quarterback yet, but they have received tons of praise for building a favorable situation on offense.

One of those pieces is former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who they took with the No. 16 overall pick.

“Along with Omar Cooper Jr., the Jets snagged Kenyon Sadiq in April’s opening round. The Oregon tight end is an extremely talented pass-catcher who was the top tight end on the B/R Scouting Department’s final draft board by a considerable margin,” Knox wrote.

Sadiq missed the final week of OTAs and the entirety of mandatory minicamp due to hernia surgery. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Last but certainly not least is David Bailey, who became the highest drafted defensive player in Jets franchise history.

“While Bailey hasn’t been particularly efficient against the run, he offers Pro Bowl potential as a pass-rushing specialist,” Knox wrote.

“Bailey is an impressive athlete who has a deep bag of pass-rush moves to be a significant contributor on third downs in the NFL,” Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote via Knox.