NFL Announces Punishment Over Hit on Jets Quarterback Geno Smith

The NFL has taken action as Geno Smith and the New York Jets prepare for Week 7.

Smith and the Jets are taking on the Miami Dolphins, but the league has handed down punishments over last week’s action, when New York faced the New England Patriots.

During the fourth quarter of the eventual 26-19 Jets loss, Smith dropped back to pass, finding Garrett Wilson for 9 yards from New York’s 28-yard line. Patriots safety Kevin Byard III made the stop on the play.

However, officials flagged Patriots defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones for roughing the passer.

That granted the Jets an additional 15 yards on a drive that ended on the next play, when Smith threw an interception to Patriots cornerback Charles Woods.

Unfortunately for Jones, roughing the passer is among the NFL’s many fineable offenses. The NFL announced on October 24 that Jones has been fined $17,911 for making “contact at or below the knee of a quarterback.”

It is a standard fine for a first-time offense of this kind, and this is Jones’ first fine of 2026.

A second infraction of the like could incur a fine as high as $23,882. That is true for Jones or any player in his situation.

Jets Get More Good News After NFL Steps In Over Geno Smith Hit

Just as notable as Jones’ fine, an expected decision and the only one levied against the Patriots this week, is the fact that no Jets players were docked, either. That is particularly notable for Jets EDGE David Bailey.

Bailey was called for roughing the passer during the fourth quarter. It was on a first-and-10 play from Jets 30 as Drake Maye for DeMario Douglas for an 11-yard gain. Bailey appeared to be heading for a similar fate as Jones.

Instead, he and the Jets emerged unscathed in that regard.

Bailey, Smith, and the Jets are looking for their first win in the AFC East in Week 7. The Patriots are coming off a close loss to the Chicago Bears on “Thursday Night Football.”