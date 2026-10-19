Jets Player Facing Punishment From NFL After Loss to Patriots

New York Jets rookie David Bailey could draw addition attention from the NFL this week.

Officials flagged Bailey for roughing the passer during the second quarter on a first-and-10 from the Jets 30-yard line. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed a pass to DeMario Douglas for 11 yards, but officials tacked on 10 more with a roughing the passer call against Bailey.

Per the NFL, roughing the passer can incur fines up to $17,911 for a player’s first offense, while second-time infractions could result in a fine as high as $23,882.

It was an otherwise good day for Bailey.

“Since tackles were first officially tracked in 1994, EDGE David Bailey is the only NFL player with 30+ total tackles, 5.0+ sacks, and one+ forced fumble through six career games,” NYJ Communications posted on X on October 18.

Bailey drew attention during the week. He shared that teammate Harrison Phillips started the group on wearing collared shirts under their practice uniforms to signify handling business.

He has certainly done that so far, finishing with 5 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles in Week 6.

NFL Could Target Jets’ David Bailey

There was a “miscommunication” that resulted in Bailey dropping into coverage on one of Maye’s 3 touchdown passes, per Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. Bailey also had some moments he would may want back against Patriots rookie right tackle Caleb Lomu.

Nevertheless, Bailey has continued to show flashes of the player he was billed as before the Jets made him the second-overall pick of the 2026 draft.

“David Bailey is the 2nd Jets rookie in last 15 seasons with multiple forced fumbles in a game (Javelin Guidry vs Raiders in 2020); 1st player with 3 forced fumbles in first 6 career games since Seattle’s Coby Bryant in 2022 (4), via ESPN Research,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on X during the contest.

The good news is that Bailey is the only Jets player flagged for a fineable offense in the game.

Patriots Player Could Draw NFL Attention

Officials did not flag another Jets player for a fineable offense besides Bailey during the game. However, the NFL could turn its attention to the Patriots. More specifically, Patriots defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones could hear from the league.

He also drew a flag for roughing the passer.

During the fourth quarter, officials flagged Jones on a third-and-2 play from the Jets 28, as Geno Smith completed a pass to Garrett Wilson for 9 yards.

The Jets benefited from the play just as the Patriots did on the call against Bailey earlier in the contest. Likewise, the ramifications of the action could be the same in the aftermath for the veteran as the rookie.

Both players will look to have cleaner outings in their respective Week 7 matchups.

The NFL typically announces fines on Saturday of every week during the season. However, players receive notice ahead of time and often reveal the league’s decisions.

That is what Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did this past week over a fine from Week 5. His was for a hit on a defenseless player (KC Concepcion) against the Cleveland Browns. Fitzpatrick appealed his fine. It is unclear if Bailey will also try to have his fine reduced.