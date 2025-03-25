Jets in Talks With Big Armed 22-Year-Old QB Ahead of NFL Draft

The New York Jets are doing some serious homework on the quarterback class ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that the Jets are set to “meet” with Texas QB Quinn Ewers ahead of his Pro Day on Tuesday, March 25.

“Just as newsworthy is what’s happening around Ewers’s pro day. The plan is for him to meet with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders today and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass tonight, with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin. He’s already has 30 visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Raiders for early April,” Breer said.

A Young QB With Plenty of Upside

Ewers, 22, spent the first year of his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas for his final three collegiate seasons.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein revealed that Ewers coming out of high school was the “No. 1 overall prospect nationally.”

He measured in at 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 214 pounds.

“Ewers’ arm talent and game flashes are enticing, but he hasn’t learned to play the game with a high enough level of consistency. The tape of road wins over Alabama and Michigan over the last two seasons showed the clearest picture of Ewers’ ceiling,” Zierlein explained in his NFL combine profile. “Ewers rarely operates as a smooth, full-field reader. He often predetermines his target and throws into coverage instead of taking what the defense is offering. A lack of escapability will require him to process quickly enough to stay ahead of NFL blitz packages. The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms.”

During his college career, Ewers completed 64.9% of his passes, had a 68 touchdown to 24 interception ratio, and he threw for 9,128 passing yards.

The Jets Can Take a Dart Throw in the Middle Rounds

“The painful truth about Quinn Ewers’ 2024 campaign is that it likely cost him millions. A potential first-round pick entering the season, his stock tumbled as the same tantalizing arm talent that made him special was overshadowed by persistent inconsistency in the short game and questionable decision-making under duress,” Eli Cooper wrote for NFL Draft Buzz.

“The boom-or-bust nature of Ewers’ game makes him a fascinating prospect in the middle rounds. While his ceiling remains sky-high thanks to special arm talent, his floor is concerningly low given his limitations,” Cooper explained. “A team betting on his upside will need patience and a scheme tailored to emphasize downfield passing while protecting him from his weaknesses.”

The Jets hold eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft. They own all of their own selections through the first six rounds. However they have bonus selections in the fifth and sixth round respectively.

The additional picks the Jets own are from the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Mike Williams (2025 fifth). Plus a prior trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Mecole Hardman (2025 sixth).

With Justin Fields on the roster, it seems like the Jets’ best course of action is taking a QB in the mid-rounds. The NFL is split into two communities, the haves and the have nots. You either have a franchise quarterback or you’re desperately searching for one.

Jordan Travis is a complete unknown in the QB room. The Jets have to pretend he doesn’t exist because he can’t be relied upon based on his injury history.

If you’re the Jets, you just have to keep swinging. Take a quarterback every year in the middle rounds until you find one.