Jets Provide Update After Scary Qwan’tez Stiggers Practice Situation

It was a scary scene.

During the first joint practice between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, August 11, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers collapsed on the sideline.

He was immediately attended to by medical personnel and was administered an IV on the scene. I spoke with a few players after practice, and they believed it was partly due to “heat exhaustion” but said he’s “okay.”

“Harrison Phillips says the early word on Stiggers is positive and encouraging. He says the entire team said a prayer for Stiggers when it gathered on the field at the end of practice,” via ESPN’s Rich Cimini on X.

After practice, head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the media and provided an update.

“From what I know, [Stiggers] came to the sideline after a play, and he actually fell out. The good thing is he was conscious. Our guys did a hell of a job, like most medical staffs around this league do in situations like that, and they took the necessary steps just to make sure that we do everything we can be to be on board when it comes to those situations. He was able to talk, and I want to make sure that I go and see him after this, just to make sure I’m good with everything. For the most part, he was good,” Glenn explained.

Glenn said Stiggers “passed out” when asked for clarity on the situation.

Some Additional Information From Beat Reporters

When Stiggers collapsed on the sideline, the Jets’ medical staff rushed to the scene. An ambulance was brought around the backside of the practice field to assist.

It was an eerie scene. A crowd that was rambunctious after big plays suddenly fell silent as we waited with bated breath for a medical update. Practice was halted for several minutes, which felt like hours as both teams went to a knee.

Jets leader Demario Davis and defensive back Andre Cisco gathered a few teammates for a prayer circle.

After a long delay in practice, a burst of applause rang through training camp from both teams as Stiggers was being helped off the field.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY shared that Stiggers was eventually “taken to the hospital.”

Stiggers Is Fighting for a Roster Spot

The former CFL product is 24 years old. Stiggers entered the league as the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Across his first two seasons in the NFL, Stiggers has appeared in 29 games and has made five starts. With those opportunities, he has recorded three pass deflections, 35 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a tackle for loss.

Stiggers has desires of being a rotational piece and eventually a starter in the cornerback room. However, so far at the NFL level, he has cut his teeth mostly as a special teams player.

According to Pro Football Reference, he has played 297 snaps on defense and 503 snaps on special teams.

He has two years remaining on his $4.2 million rookie contract.

Some things are simply bigger than football. The most important thing is that Stiggers comes out of this situation healthy.