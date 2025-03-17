Ex-Jets Fan Favorite Seeking Reunion With Team in 2025

A former New York Jets wide receiver is seeking a reunion in 2025.

Robbie Chosen joined CBS Sports HQ and made his pitch to his old team.

“I’m open to every team. I don’t want to make it seem like I’m too good for any team, I’m just hoping for a great opportunity, but the Jets would mean a lot. My career started there and the culture that I know they are building and everything. Not to single any team out, but that would be special, that would be nostalgic,” Anderson responded when asked if any team is catching his eye in free agency.

Robby Anderson wants to run it back with the #Jets ☀️ 🎥: CBS Sports pic.twitter.com/TUBIU5DtNX — Dylan (@nyjetsfansonly) March 14, 2025

It Has Been a Wild Journey for the Former Jets Pass Catcher

Robbie Chosen, born Robby Anderson, an artist formerly known as Robbie Anderson and for a brief period Chosen Anderson.

It has been a crazy ride for the attorney responsible for changing Chosen’s name 100 times and a wild journey throughout the NFL.

Chosen originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The former Temple product signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent and carved out a career for himself.

In his four seasons with the green and white, Anderson caught 207 receptions for 3,059 receiving yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

The Jets let Anderson test free agency and he has bounced around the league since. Chosen has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and the San Francisco 49ers.

During his nine years in the league, Chosen has appeared in 122 games and has made 86 starts.

Anderson put up an additional 173 catches for 2,028 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with teams not named the Jets.

Chosen Isn’t What He Used to Be…

Since 2022, Chosen has been a part time role player.

At this stage of his career, he is 31 but will be 32 before the start of the 2025 season, he won’t be a savior. However he could be useful piece of the Jets offense.

Coming out of Temple, Chosen ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Head coach Aaron Glenn spoke at the NFL Combine and talked about how important speed is on an offense.

“I think speed puts fear in a defense. Especially at certain positions [and] it allows everybody else underneath to be able to work and be able to make plays,” Glenn said in Indianapolis.

Sweet lord… ‘I think speed puts fear in a defense,’ #Jets HC Aaron Glenn told @EGreenbergJets & @eallenjets. AG talked about his scouting background & how they looked for certain speed fits on the #Lions. I wonder which speedster AG is hunting in the 2025 #NFLDraft… 🤔 🎥… pic.twitter.com/dRyvn6bCB7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 26, 2025

Right now the Jets offense lacks that true homerun hitter at the wide receiver position. Chosen could be a temporary solution for the Jets in 2025 with a lack of options available. Then maybe next year the Jets can find a long-term solution to fill that role.