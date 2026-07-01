Geno Smith Turns Head With Surprise Workout With Former Jets WR

There is uncertainty regarding Geno Smith off the field.

While that remains in the background, Smith is continuing to prepare himself for the 2026 season. On Instagram, he posted some clips of his workouts, which included an interesting former New York Jets player, Robby Chosen Anderson.

The clip that Smith posted on his Instagram story tagged @chosen1ra, which is Robby Chosen Anderson’s official Instagram account. Smith appears to uncork a 35 to 40 yard pass down the left hash to Anderson, who appeared to run a go-route.

A few moments later, Smith’s current teammate, tight end Mason Taylor, ran a flag route to the back left corner of the field. Those were the only NFL players who were tagged on Smith’s social media workout posts on his story.

The Jets are still several weeks away from training camp. Rookies will report on July 25. Veterans will report on July 28. The first training camp practice is on July 29.

A Beautiful Jets Reunion

Smith and Anderson crossed over on the 2016 Jets roster. That was Smith’s final year with the Jets during his first stint. That was Anderson’s first year with the team after signing as an undrafted free agent.

In Smith’s final campaign with the Jets in 2016, he appeared in two games and made one start. He finished with a 57.1% completion percentage, threw for 126 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In that same season, Anderson appeared in 16 games and made eight starts. With those opportunities, the former Temple product caught 42 receptions for 587 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

He ended up spending the first four years of his career with the green and white before bolting in free agency in 2020.

Across Anderson’s four-year tenure with the Jets, he racked up 20 touchdowns, 3,059 receiving yards, caught 207 receptions, and was targeted 382 times.

Another Reunion?

The former teammates reunited on the practice field, but could they reunite on the Jets in 2026?

Anderson was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders during the 2025 season.

He only appeared in three games last year. He was targeted nine times, caught five receptions for 53 receiving yards, and failed to score a touchdown.

Bluntly, it has been a while since Anderson has been an effective player at this level. He hasn’t started an NFL game in four years.

The Jets seem pretty well stocked at wide receiver, but perhaps Anderson could be a camp body. It would be a low-risk versus high-reward type of move. If he doesn’t have it anymore, you can simply cut bait. He is only going to sign a veteran minimum contract anyway. If somehow he finds some magic, then the Jets are dealing with a first-world problem at wide receiver.

Smith returned to the Jets this offseason after a decade hiatus, traveling around the league mostly as a backup QB. He got his shot to be a full-time starter in 2022, and he hasn’t looked back.

After the Jets acquired the former West Virginia product this offseason, the Jets immediately announced that he was the starting quarterback for the 2026 season.