Titans HC Robert Saleh Sends Expletive Message to Jets Before Week 1

Well, that provides plenty of bulletin board material.

New York Jets superfan, Fireman Ed, joined “The Jake Asman Show” live from the 40th Annual Marty Lyons Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic this week. During that chat, Fireman Ed revealed something he heard from Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh.

“I got a little birdie who was out in Tahoe that told me that Saleh said, ‘They were gonna beat our [expletive].’ That came directly from Saleh. I can’t say who said it to me, but he said, ‘We are gonna beat their [expletive].’ I said oh baby, put that on the board,” Fireman Ed told Jake Asman.

In Week 1, the Jets will travel to play the Titans to start the 2026 season.

“That should motivate the Jets because last year you lose to Aaron Rodgers [and the Pittsburgh Steelers], it snowballs. The Jets always lose the revenge game. They lost to Sam Darnold [and the Carolina Panthers] a few years ago. Geno [Smith] eliminated them from the playoff [hunt] in the 2022 season [with the Seattle Seahawks]. It’s time to win a revenge game. Saleh is notorious for awful starts to the season,” Asman responded.

“One thing we know about coach Saleh is [that] he can talk because he talks to the wrong guys. Like he confided with Joe Benigno about Zach Wilson, I mean, come on, what are we doing? So when I heard that in Tahoe, because my boys were out there for [The 2026 American Century Championship]. They were with all the big guns, and [Fireman Ed’s source] had a Jets hat on and said, ‘We’ll see you in Week 1.’ [Saleh responds], ‘We are gonna beat your [expletive].’ I said oh baby, let me broadcast that a little bit,” Fireman Ed added.

As if the Jets Needed Any More Motivation

Week 1 is important for plenty of teams, but that’s especially true for the Jets.

Last season, the Jets started with a 0-7 record. The Jets also started with a revenge game angle that they could’ve, should’ve won, but they lost. That eventually spiraled to a 0-7 start.

Fans and analysts started questioning from the outside whether head coach Aaron Glenn was the right man for the job.

Despite that noise, Glenn is back for his second season as the Jets’ head coach. One way he can show his players, his assistants, and the fans that this year is different is by winning Week 1.

You can’t go 0-7 if you start 1-0.

The Titans have had a 3-14 record in each of the last two years. This is an eminently winnable game for the Jets. The same can’t be said for the Jets’ next three opponents on the 2026 schedule:

If the Jets can’t beat the Titans in the season opener, why would anyone think they could beat even better opponents the following weeks?

Girlfriend vs. The Ex-Girlfriend

The Jets fired Saleh five games into the 2024 season. In 2025, they eventually hired Glenn to replace him.

This offseason, Saleh received a second chance to be a head coach when the Tennessee Titans hired him.

Saleh has the pressure to show he learned from his mistakes during his first tenure. Glenn has pressure to prove that he learned from the mistakes of 2025.

This should provide some extra bulletin board material as Glenn prepares for the season opener during training camp.