Jets Encouraged to Trade for $15 Million Wide Receiver

As the New York Jets kick off training camp, a potential trade for a veteran receiver like Robert Woods could be a move to help give the team some extra firepower for the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report named Woods as a potential trade target to address the team’s wide receiver depth. Although the Jets have established weapons, they laid out why Woods would be a logical move.

“Finding a cheap veteran could give the Jets’ passing options the small boost they need,” Bleacher Report wrote. “Robert Woods is a good fit because he has a ton of experience in a lot of offenses and the versatility to play inside or out. He could slide in for either [Mike] Williams or [Malachi] Corley at any point, and the Texans have a surplus at wide receiver.”

Safety Talanoa Hufanga and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke were named long-term targets for 2025.

Does Robert Woods Have Anything in the Tank?

At 32 years old, Woods may not be playing much longer. However, he might have enough to contribute to a team like the Jets in 2024.

Woods was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of USC back in 2013. While he’s never had any national accolades, he’s been a consistent contributor when healthy.

Over 11 NFL seasons, Woods has only had two years with over 1,000 receiving yards. However, he’s still amassed 663 receptions for 8,030 yards and 38 touchdowns over 156 games.

On top of that production, Woods has widely been considered a dominant blocker in the run game. However, that may not still be the case as Woods get older. According to Pro Football Focus, his run-blocking grade dropped to a career-low mark of 52.0 in 2023.

Woods is getting up there in age, but a trade to a team like the Jets may not be the end of the world. He’d likely operate in a rotational role behind established starters, allowing him to make the most of limited opportunities as he nears the end of his NFL career.

New York’s Talented Wide Receiver Room

Even if the Jets don’t trade for a receiver, they should still be in pretty good shape for 2024.

Garrett Wilson has established himself as one of the most exciting young receivers in the NFL. He’s posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career while winning the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. With a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center, Wilson could take an even bigger leap in production in 2023.

The Jets also added a pair of intriguing starting-caliber receivers this offseason. Veteran Mike Williams signed with the Jets on a one-year deal. He’s still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, but could work his way into a productive receiver during the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, the Jets took a swing on Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley in the third round of this year’s draft. He’ll presumably operate as a slot receiver, where he can be a dangerous weapon after the catch to add another wrinkle to the offense.

Even some of the potential backups have some promise. Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Rodgers for years, while Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson could be breakout stars at training camp.

The Jets have so many options already on the roster. That means they may not be eager to trade future draft capital for an aging veteran like Woods.