Jets Receive Warning About Signing QB Russell Wilson

The New York Jets are considering adding veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media delivered a warning during an appearance on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green Digital.”

“It’s probably more of a warning than anything,” Rivardo told me on the podcast when asked about the Jets potentially adding Mr. Unlimited. “If you really want another veteran in that room, I guess go ahead and bring him in, but I just don’t even see the reason to add another veteran. Geno Smith is already your veteran in the room. With [Cade] Klubnik and any other young guys that you want to develop, put those guys behind Geno, I don’t really see the point in [adding] Russ.”

Is There Anything Left in the Tank?

Wilson, 37, will turn 38 during the 2026 season.

He is strongly considering football retirement with a potential move into TV as an NFL analyst this offseason.

If the former NC State and Wisconsin product decides to play this year, it’ll be his 15th season in the pros at the NFL level.

“I will say, Russ in Week 2 of last year, he looked like prime Russ. Just for a brief flash in the pan, he looked like prime Russ, and then it kind of fell apart after that. There are still some highs that I think can be extracted from his game, but overall it’s clear that the game has passed him by,” Rivardo told me on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green Digital.”

Rivardo is referencing last season. Wilson started the year as the QB1 for the New York Giants. In Week 2, the Giants traveled to play the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson turned back the clock.

He finished that game going 30-of-41 for 450 passing yards with three passing touchdowns and one interception. Wilson also contributed 23 rushing yards on three carries.

The Giants ultimately lost the game 40-37 in overtime. We never saw that version of Wilson for the rest of the season. The veteran passer was benched after the first three weeks of the season.

Update on the Jets ‘ Pursuit of a Veteran Quarterback

Wilson revealed to the New York Post that he was offered a contract by the Jets in early May.

Since it’s been quiet, what gives?

“Yeah, that’s on hold right now. I do not believe they’re going to sign Russell Wilson or a veteran quarterback like in the next 24 hours,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on The Jets Collective podcast on May 14.

“I think they’re going to let it play out, which is a smart thing to do. You have three backups, all of whom need work. Let it play out in the spring; they will get plenty of reps in OTAs. See if Brady Cook has developed at all from last year. See what you have in Bailey Zappe. Then, feed Klubnik. Like Aaron Glenn said, we’re going to push the envelople witht his player. So they’re going to give him as much as he can handle and see what he can do on the field,” Cimini explained.

“Then, at the end of minicamp on June 18, they will have to sit down and assess where they are. Do we go out and get a veteran like a Russell if he is still interested? Or a Cooper Rush? There really is not a lot out there, and so it makes sense just to see what you have before you make that decision. If they bring in a veteran guy, it’s not going to take him long to learn the offense, so they could get a guy in late June or early July,” Cimini added.