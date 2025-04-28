Jets Sign Son of ESPN Analyst to Multiyear Deal After Draft

The New York Jets made a high-profile signing following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared on social media that the Jets signed former Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark, the son of ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, as an undrafted free agent.

Jordan Clark, son of Ryan Clark, is signing with the #Jets after making a pre-draft visit to them earlier this month. https://t.co/QnZicv5cKl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 26, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Garafolo revealed that Clark had a “pre-draft visit” with the Jets in April.

According to Spotrac, Clark signed a three-year deal for $2.98 million, including $170,000 in total guarantees.

The official Notre Dame Football account confirmed the news on X previously Twitter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jets Add Another Body to the Secondary

Clark, 24, measured in at 5-foot-9 and tipped the scales at 184 pounds.

He played college football for six seasons, the first five at Arizona State and this past season with the Fighting Irish.

Clark appeared in 57 total games and made 31 starts, Dane Brugler said in “The Beast.”

During his collegiate career, Clark racked up 176 total tackles, 130 of those solo, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 22 pass deflections.

“He is very smooth in his movements and doesn’t look out of his depth with man-coverage duties. He shows hip snap as a tackler, although his technique can be buttoned up to help him be a more consistent finisher. Overall, Clark is a fluid athlete with a nose for the football. NFL teams speak highly about his interviews and intangibles,” Brugler said in “The Beast.”

Jordan’s father, Ryan, played for 13 years in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was named a Pro Bowler in 2011. After his playing career, Ryan transitioned into a full-time role as an NFL analyst at ESPN.

Some Depth at the Nickel Couldn’t Hurt

Brugler said throughout Jordan’s college career, “he lined up primarily as a nickel.”

In high school, he “became an All-America defensive back” and was a four-star recruit, Brugler added.

“Jordan Clark had his best year of college football in a blue-and-gold uniform. He was incredibly difficult to throw on in the slot, allowing 34 receptions on 54 targets for 308 yards (5.7 yards per attempt) and only 1 touchdown,” Jack Soble of On3 said. “The Baton Rouge, La. native was a vital piece of the best pass-efficiency defense in the country. He finished the season with a career-high 83.2 PFF coverage grade, and he was also a strong run defender with 13 defensive stops (tackles that result in a failure for the offense).”

The Jets have Michael Carter II as their starting slot defender, and he is one of the best nickel corners in the league.

However, the Jets don’t have a clear backup plan behind him. Last season, Carter dealt with a variety of injuries, which challenged the Jets’ depth chart.

That should open the door for a player like Jordan Clark to not only make the roster but to carve out a role for himself.