Sauce Gardner’s Deleted Jets QB Tweet Raises Eyebrows

Sauce Gardner shared his thoughts on what the next QB1 should look like for the New York Jets.

“If you don’t have a vet QB who can make timing throws in tough windows then you gotta have a QB who can escape the pocket if needed. Just look around, the majority of starting QBs around the NFL can scramble & throw on the run when needed. Only a few are exceptions. – GM Sauce,” he posted on X previously Twitter.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner tweeted out his thoughts on what the next QB of the #Jets should look like… He deleted the post. Who do you think GM LeSauce was talking about?#JetUp pic.twitter.com/dn5RCg50Uk — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 28, 2025

Gardner deleted his post shortly after putting it on social media.

Jets Twitter Attempts to Interpret What Gardner Was Trying to Say

This isn’t the first time Gardner has put on his “LeSauce” GM hat to help the Jets on social media.

“LeSauce is finally back😎 For y’all that don’t know, that’s my recruiting name😉,” Gardner explained previously on X.

During the 2023 offseason, Gardner was heavily involved in recruiting several players to the team – namely – Aaron Rodgers.

With Rodgers on his way out, Gardner was open about his thoughts on the traits that the next Jets QB should possess.

Fans speculated on social media which available quarterback he could be talking about.

“Probably talking about [Justin] Fields,” one fan said.

Some believe he was referencing one of the many talented rookie quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class.

Names like Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, Cam Ward out of Miami, Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado, and Will Howard of Ohio State were mentioned by fans.

Jets Players Speaking out on Social Media Has Aaron Glenn Feeling a Type of Way

Play

Several Jets players have spoken out on social media about an array of Jets topics this offseason.

That has drawn the ire of some Jets fans.

“Jets players, who have done nothing but lose and fail to meet expectations, really need to just be more quiet on social media. Why is that so hard? I guess it’s just generational,” a fan aggressively responded to Gardner’s post.

For example, earlier this offseason veteran defensive tackle Quinnen Williams told us how he really felt about the team moving on from Rodgers.

In a since-deleted Twitter post, Williams said, “Another rebuild year for me I guess 🙄.” He deleted it seconds after posting but the damage was already done.

OH SHIT! #Jets DL Quinnen Williams just responded to the news that the Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers: ‘Another rebuild year for me I guess’ 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/VO6xyfkl5J — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 9, 2025

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn revealed at his NFL Combine media availability that he had a conversation with Williams about his social media post.

“Yes I have talked to him & listen I understand the reactions of the players but I would say this every decision that me & [Darren] Mougey make is to win & to win now,” Glenn said. “This is not going to be the last decision I’ll make that’ll upset some people & that’s okay but as men, we talk about it. We’ll make sure we keep it in-house.”

#Jets HC Aaron Glenn confirmed to @Connor_J_Hughes that he talked to Quinnen Williams about the deleted tweet he had reacting to the team moving on from Aaron Rodgers. ‘Yes I have talked to him & listen I understand the reactions of the players but I would say this every… https://t.co/7CDaEKhlrw pic.twitter.com/VoSD47B0oJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 25, 2025

