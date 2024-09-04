Sauce Gardner Fires off 5-Word Response About Record-Breaking Deal

The market has been reset and New York Jets star Sauce Gardner noticed.

On Wednesday, September 4 the Denver Broncos handed Patrick Surtain II a record-breaking $96 million contract. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said PS2’s new $24 million per year average is “the largest jump since Jalen Ramsey’s 5-year, $100M extension in 2020 made a similar leap.”

“My dawg got that baggg 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑,” Gardner posted on X previously Twitter.

Gardner Is Destined to Become a Very Rich Man in 2025

Joel Corry, a former sports agent, posted on social media that Surtain’s new deal was “A long overdue reset of the CB market.”

He added that PS2’s deal “lays the groundwork for Sauce Gardner to become the NFL’s 1st $25M per year DB in 2025.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic agreed with that sentiment. On “Flight Plan” he said a new deal that pays Gardner $25 million annually “seems to be the minimum at this point.”

He went on to say that he “expects” Gardner to get that contract and the only thing that could prevent that is another cornerback topping Surtain’s deal between now and then. In that case, Gardner would top whoever that is.

The former Cincinnati product isn’t eligible to discuss a contract extension until the conclusion of his third season in the NFL after 2024.

Jets Lock in a Key Piece of Their Dominant Secondary

General manager Joe Douglas took over the Jets back in 2019. His draft history with the team has been often criticized for some of his big misses.

However, he deserves credit for one of his biggest hits. Michael Carter II was the No. 154 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Carter has become one of if not the best slot corners in the NFL. Now he is being paid like it after agreeing to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $33 million.

“Jets CB Michael Carter II becomes the first player drafted by GM Joe Douglas to receive a contract extension. It’s a cool story—from a 5th-round pick out of Duke to a vital part of Robert Saleh’s defense and now the highest-paid nickel corner in the league,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared on social media.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus said this offseason on “One Jets Drive” that the Jets have the best cornerback trio in the NFL. He was referencing Carter, Gardner, and veteran D.J. Reed.

Carter is paid, Gardner will be paid, Reed’s future with the team is uncertain.

There is only so much cap space and to dedicate that much of it to one position would be unique. In other words 2024 will likely be Reed’s last season with the Jets.

Earlier this offseason Reed told the media that he expects to reach free agency in 2025. It was a very matter-of-fact statement by Reed but he said he held no ill will toward the team.

On one hand, you have to be excited for Carter, but on the other hand, you have to be sad that Reed is likely going to be playing for a different ball club in 2025.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini told Jake Asman that he expects Reed to leave in free agency.