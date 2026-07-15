Jets Bucs Trade Pitch Delivers $4.1 Million Defender

A low-risk versus high-reward type of move.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report revealed one trade that each team in the NFL should consider ahead of the 2026 season.

“New York Jets Trade a late 2027 pick for Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB SirVocea Dennis,” Moton suggested.

“At 37, Demario Davis is a starting-caliber linebacker on a two-year deal. The Jets must consider the future at the position—someone to pair alongside Jamien Sherwood,” Moton wrote.

“Gang Green may be able to bring in Dennis for a late-round pick. He could be the odd man out after the Buccaneers overhauled their linebacker group. As a first-time, full-time starter last year, he logged 101 tackles (10 for loss) and three sacks. The 26-year-old needs to sharpen his coverage technique, but he still has some upside,” Moton explained.

Getting Into the Details

Dennis, 26, has one year remaining on his $4.1 million rookie contract.

The former Pittsburgh product first entered the NFL as the No. 153 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

In his three years with the Bucs, he has appeared in 33 games and has made 16 starts. With those opportunities, he has collected 136 total tackles, an interception, six pass deflections, four sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.

Dennis didn’t start a game in his first two seasons in the NFL. However, last year he finally got his opportunity to be on the field. Dennis started in 16 out of 17 games and appeared in 94% of the defensive snaps.

Vintage Mougey Opportunity

Longtime Jets analyst Scott Mason, of “Play Like A Jet,” joined me on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green Digital.”

During our conversation, we discussed the remaining weaknesses on the Jets’ roster heading into training camp. Mason told me that he expects the “Darren Mougey special” is coming. He described that as the Jets flipping a late-round pick to fill a position of need.

Mougey has only been the general manager of the Jets for a little more than a year and a half, and he has already developed a reputation. One of his calling cards is beating the waiver wire. Instead of waiting for a player to be cut and hoping he lands them, he is flipping late-round picks to entice the team to trade the Jets the player they want.

It paid huge dividends last year with the acquisitions of Jowon Briggs and Harrison Phillips at defensive tackle. While it didn’t translate to wins, the Jets finished 3-14 last year, it set them up to have a strong interior defensive line room in 2026.

Perhaps the next target in that same vein is at off ball linebacker. Davis is special, but he is 37 years old. Sherwood was disappointing last year. Maybe there is a bounce-back, but maybe there isn’t.

The team invested a fifth-round pick into Francisco Mauigoa, more commonly referred to as Kiko. He had an up-and-down first season. Perhaps the team believes he can take the next step. It sounds like the plan is to let him compete in training camp. If he makes a leap, then a trade might not be necessary. However, if he falls on his face, Mougey can pull that lever to fill the room with experience.