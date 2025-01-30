Hi, Subscriber

Jets Announce Hiring of Former Cardinals Head Coach

Steve Wilks, Cardinals
Getty
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks on the sideline during an NFL game.

Aaron Glenn is adding some experience to his first coaching staff with the New York Jets.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero was the first to share that the Jets had “agreed to terms” with Steve Wilks to become their next defensive coordinator.

Wilks sat out last season but now makes an epic return as the DC under first-time HC Aaron Glenn.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wilks has been coaching football since 1995 and he has been at the NFL level since 2005. During his long winding career, he has had stints as a head coach (Arizona Cardinals) and as an interim head coach (Carolina Panthers).

Wilks Was One of Glenn’s Most Important Hires This Cycle

Glenn let it be known during his introductory press conference on Monday, January 27 that he wouldn’t be calling defensive plays.

Instead, he would hire a DC that would handle that job.

Wilks is someone who has proven he can handle those responsibilities.

He has served as a DC during four separate stints in college and three separate stints in the NFL. The Jets will be his fourth different time as a defensive coordinator in the National Football League.

Glenn is a first-time head coach having a guy like Wilks who has sat in that chair before will be an invaluable resource throughout his tenure.

Other Jets Coaching Staff Hiring Rumors

Denver Broncos Insider Mike Klis shared on social media that “Chris Banjo and [the] Jets are working on a deal that will make him their new special teams coordinator. Deal should be done tonight.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ESPN’s Rich Cimini responded to that news with an interesting nugget on X previously Twitter.

“Former Broncos special teams coach Mike Westhoff is a Chris Banjo fan and gave a strong recommendation. I could see Westhoff making a cameo in Florham Park for minicamp, training camp, etc,” Cimini revealed.

On Wednesday, January 29 Glenn made his first firing as the Jets HC getting rid of Keith Carter. Shortly after getting rid of Carter, Glenn replaced him.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the Jets had “agreed to terms” with Detroit Lions tight end coach Steve Heiden to become the new O-Line coach.

He also said that Lions’ pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is the “favorite” to become the next Jets OC but nothing was official yet.

Glenn’s staff with the Jets is starting to take shape ahead of his first season as the HC of the NYJ.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

,

