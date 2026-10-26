Jets Player In Line for NFL Punishment Following Dolphins Game

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets could see the NFL take action in the coming days, specifically against Qwan’tez Stiggers. Stiggers committed one of the NFL’s various fineable offenses.

During a fourth-quarter Jets punt from Austin McNamara, Stiggers made the stop on Dolphins returner Malik Washington.

However, officials also flagged Stiggers for “tripping.”

Per the NFL, tripping can incur fines up to $12,537 for a first offense, which this would be for Stiggers. A second infraction would incur a fine as high as $18,507. However, there is no guarantee that the NFL will levy one at all.

The NFL’s review process frequently results in fines that vary from listed ranges, fine players for infractions that went uncalled in real time, and avoids fining players for offenses that were.

Stiggers must wait to see which way the league goes in his situation.

Stiggers, a former fifth-round draft pick (No. 176 in 2024) by the Jets has garnered attention for much different reasons recently and in the past. He was named one of the Jets NFLPA player reps earlier this month.

He joins Harrison Phillips–who is the team’s voting rep–Jowon Briggs and Thomas Hennessy in earning the honor.

Stiggers had a medical scare this summer, passing out after a play during training camp.

“Stiggers’ story should be a six-part streaming docuseries: After the death of his father, Stiggers dropped out of college, then played his way into draft relevance via semi-pro 7-on-7 indoor football and a breakout season in the CFL,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote pre-draft in 2024.

“He has adequate size and speed. He plays with NFL-caliber instincts and ball skills. He’s a fluid athlete in space but will need plenty of practice reps to improve his knowledge of coverages and overall technique. While it could take a little while for him to acclimate to the league, Stiggers has the potential to become an NFL player.

Stiggers, 24, has 5 total tackles in seven games this season. For his career, he has 40 combined stops and 5 fumble recoveries, starting five of his 36 games played.

Dolphins Player Could Hear From NFL Along With Jets’ Qwan’tez Stiggers

Stiggers was the only Jets player called for a fineable offense against the Dolphins. The Dolphins could also see the NFL turn its attention to them in short order.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, officials flagged Dolphins edge defender Malik Herring for “unnecesary roughness.” It happened during a first-and-10 play from the Dolphins 11-yard line, after Jets running back Braelon Allen gained 10 yards on a handoff.

Jackson Woodard and Zayne Anderson made the stop on Allen.

But Woodard got into an altercation with Jets tight end Jelani Woods. It resulted in the later ending up on his back and hopping up, seeking out his offender for retribution. Cooler heads prevailed, but now Herring must await a possible decision from the NFL.

If the league deems that Herring struck Woods during their interaction, it could fine him $12,537 for a first offense.

He would be subject to a $18,507 for a second offense afterward if that is the case.