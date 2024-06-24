Jets Cornerback Arrested For Marijuana Possession: Report

The New York Jets have another difficult decision to make after cornerback Tae Hayes was arrested for marijuana possession over the weekend.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Hayes was arrested early Sunday morning in Alabama. He was released after posting a $300 bond following the arrest.

The Jets offered the following statement via the New York Post.

“We are aware of the situation and we will refrain from further comment, as it is a pending legal matter.”

Hayes is far from a lock to make the final 53-man roster. An arrest heading into training camp could be a difficult situation for the coaching staff to deal with when it comes to roster cuts.

Who Is Tae Hayes?

He’s not a household name, but Hayes has had a unique path in professional football.

Prior to going pro, Hayes was a key contributor for Appalachian State in college. He appeared in 52 games, making 33 starts over four seasons. He recorded 135 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and nine interceptions over that span.

Despite that, Hayes went undrafted in 2019. He bounced around the NFL with five different teams in three seasons before trying his hand at the USFL and signing with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022.

The move revitalized his football career. Birmingham would win the USFL championship in Hayes’ lone season in the league, opening the door for him to find his way back to the NFL.

Hayes would have a cup of coffee with another four NFL teams in 2022 and 2023 before landing on the Jets practice squad. He made enough of an impressive to earn a reserve/futures deal ahead of the 2024 season.

Now, the Jets will have to decide how to handle Hayes’ situation ahead of training camp.

The Jets Have Legitimate Cornerback Talent

Regardless of the legal situation, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Hayes to make the 53-man roster.

The Jets have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Sauce Gardner. He was the fourth overall pick in 2022. Since then, he’s been named a first-team All-Pro twice in two seasons. He was also named the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Gardner will hold down one of the starting outside roles, presumably with D.J. Reed alongside him. While not the biggest player at 5’9″, Reed has been a reliable corner for the Jets. He’s played in 32 of 34 games in two seasons with the team, recording 156 tackles and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed a passer rating no higher than 85.1 in either season when targeted.

The Jets also have some solid competition behind those two. Brandin Echols was a sixth-round pick back in 2021. Meanwhile, Jets fans are excited to see what rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers can do. A CFL breakout star, Stiggers could be a fifth-round steal for the Jets.

Multiple undrafted free agents will also be looking to make a name for themselves at training camp. The UDFA corners include the likes of Myles Jones, Brandon Codrington, and Shemar Bartholomew.

It’s a crowded room heading into training camp, but at least the Jets know who their starters will be on the outside.