Jets Should Pursue $62.9 Million Offensive Weapon Amid Camp

The New York Jets have a unique opportunity to add an offensive weapon to the roster.

Taysom Hill announced on social media that he won’t be returning to the New Orleans Saints this offseason. There is still a chance that he continues his football career, but realizes it won’t be with the city he has called home for nearly a decade.

Hill has made $62.9 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

That opens up the door for the Jets to potentially make a move.

Hill Is a Unique Talent

The former BYU product entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2017.

Hill spent four months with the Green Bay Packers as a rookie, but he didn’t make the final roster. After he was cut, Hill was claimed on waivers by the Saints. He would end up spending the next nine seasons in New Orleans.

Hill is one of the most unique players in recent NFL history and maybe ever. He has appeared in 118 games and has made 54 starts.

On the ground, Hill has toted the rock 489 times for 2,551 rushing yards, has averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and has scored 34 rushing touchdowns.

In the receiving game, he has caught 110 receptions for 1,034 receiving yards and has scored 11 receiving touchdowns.

In the passing game, he has completed 63.3% of his passes, has thrown for 2,426 passing yards, and he has a 12 touchdown to nine interception ratio.

“He is the only player in NFL history with 1,000 yards passing (2,426), rushing (2,551), and receiving (1,034), and he’s one of four in league history with 10 touchdowns passing (12), rushing (34), and receiving (11),” John DeShazier of the Saints wrote.

Some Connective Tissue

Why wouldn’t the Jets want a player who can play quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, fullback, punt protector, return kickoffs, block for kickoffs, and rush opposing punters on special teams?

Head coach Aaron Glenn crossed over with Hill for four seasons when they were in New Orleans together (2017-20). Jets’ special teams coordinator, Chris Banjo, crossed over for two seasons as a teammate with Hill when he was still playing in the league with the Saints (2017-18).

There is familiarity, and there is a need.

Last season, when Justin Fields was benched as the starting QB, the staff approached him about a new role. The team was interested in utilizing Fields’ rushing abilities in a specialized role on offense in a sub-package, but he resisted.

“ESPN’s Rich Cimini described Fields as not being a fan of that idea. Fields confirmed to the media that there had been ‘some discussion about using him in a Wildcat role.’ However, he had ‘mixed feelings’ about it because ‘going in cold’ could create ‘the potential for a soft-tissue injury,'” via Cimini from November of 2025.

Fields refused to do it last year. The Jets wanted to do it. Hill wouldn’t refuse because he has been doing this exact role for his entire career.

Hill is like Fields on steroids times 10 in this role. Geno Smith is 35 years of age. He isn’t as fleet of foot as he used to be. Hill could bring a different element to the offense. Hill, 35, will turn 36 before the start of the 2026 season.