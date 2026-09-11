Robert Saleh Causes Stir With Ex-Jets Workouts Before Titans Game

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh just can’t help himself.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson revealed on social media that Saleh worked out multiple former members of the New York Jets before Week 1: wide receivers Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee.

Gipson, 25, spent the first 2.5 years of his career with the Jets from 2023 through the first game of the 2025 season. Brownlee, 27, spent the first two years of his career with the Jets.

Both players were featured on the 2023 version of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” with the Jets. One of the storylines was whether either player would make the final 53-man roster. In a cool twist of fate, both players ended up making the final cut as former undrafted free agents.

Saleh Has a Problem

One of the first steps with fixing an addiction problem is admitting to the issue. Let’s just call a spade a spade. Saleh is obsessed with former Jets players.

Just look at the Titans roster:

I mean, this is ridiculous. Saleh finished with a 20-36 record as the head coach of the Jets. Why is he trying to rebuild an older version of the Jets? It doesn’t make sense.

The Key That Will Decide the Week 1 Matchup

Both head coaches admitted that Week 1 is a “crapshoot.”

When you have new coaches or people with new roles, there is a lot of speculation about what you think you’re going to see on the field. However there is no way to truly know what will happen.

Saleh is calling defense again. Head coach Aaron Glenn is calling defense. What about Frank Reich back as an OC? Or Brian Daboll on the other side? So many questions, but so few answers.

“Absolutely, you have to take every bit of information and try to figure out, there aren’t a lot of people that just totally change who they are. Obviously, there’s going to be some wrinkles, and I told our guys we have to be ready for ingame adjustments. That’s going to be one of the biggest parts of this game is how we adjust. That could be adjust on the sideline on the fly, that could be adjust at halftime to what they’re doing, and our guys understand that. But you look at every bit of information you can to try to get something on how these guys operate,” Glenn explained to the media this week.

“And again, even for me, I’m sure they’re going to look at some things that I’ve done in Detroit, see if that’s what we’ll do and probably practice against some of those concepts and I understand that. But to me, that’s exactly what we do. What he did with the Giants, what he did in preseason, what Saleh did in San Francisco, even some of the things he did here with the Jets. We know some of those concepts are going to show up, but we also know it’s going to be a wrinkle here and there,” Glenn added.