Aaron Glenn Leaves Door Open for Jets Lineup Change Before Titans Game

The drama never ends.

The New York Jets kicker carousel has spun throughout the offseason. Before the season, the Jets claimed Blake Grupe off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. That means he will be the starting placekicker in Week 1, right? Not so fast.

“Well, we still have Jason (Sanders), that’s on the practice squad, and I’m going to let that play out, right. Those guys are going to continue to kick, continue to compete. And again, we’ll make the right decision when that decision needs to be done,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained.

A media member followed up by asking if the coach is “uneasy” with this kicking situation, unsettled days before the season opener versus the Tennessee Titans.

“Not really. I said it before, I’m not going to panic about that situation. I think they’re both capable men. At the end of the day, we have to pick one guy that’s going to be our kicker,” Glenn responded.

Fans Have Every Right to Be Nervous

The coach might not be worried, but fans sure are.

It all comes back to the original decision to let veteran Nick Folk walk out the door in free agency. ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on the “Jets Collective” podcast that Folk and the Jets were “$1 million to $1.5 million apart” during negotiations.

The Jets were concerned with Folk’s age and the possibility of him falling off a cliff suddenly. Folk, 41, will turn 42 during the 2026 season.

Folk signed a two-year, $9 million contract that included $4 million guaranteed to join the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

He has led the NFL in field goal conversion rate for three consecutive seasons, including last year with the Jets. This could very easily be one of those decisions that comes back to bite the Jets in the butt.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Glenn at the podium indicated that he wasn’t worried about the placekicking situation. However, last week the Jets worked out three kickers, including Justin Tucker.

Was that due diligence by the Jets? If so, that is a very aggressive version of it. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, this is the second time the Jets have worked out Tucker over the last year.

He expressed confusion on the “Baltimore Collective” podcast. Essentially saying you either want to sign him or you don’t: “At some point, what are we doing here?”

If Glenn wasn’t worried about the kicker situation, he wouldn’t be working out multiple players days before Week 1.

The Jets increased the talent of this roster in a major way during the offseason. They utilized the trade market, free agency, and the 2026 NFL draft to bolster both sides of the ball. That talent infusion likely means the team should be in closer games this season. That puts a harsh spotlight on the kicker situation.

The difference between winning and losing a close game could very well come down to whether your kicker can convert a field goal. Outside of the building, the confidence level isn’t very high that the Jets are going to succeed in those situations when they present themselves.