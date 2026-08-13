Jets’ Interest in Signing Ex-1st Rounder Has ‘Cooled’, Says Insider

It doesn’t look like that is going to happen.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that the New York Jets’ interest in former first-round corner Terrion Arnold, “if there was any interest beyond due diligence — appears to have cooled.”

Arnold has been on a free agency tour, meeting with several teams including the New York Giants. However, according to Cimini, “there was no meeting with the Jets.” With Arnold visiting the Giants, it would have been very easy for him to also squeeze in a workout with the Jets, but that never happened.

The Jets were one of four NFL teams that expressed immediate interest in Arnold “within the first 24 hours of his release” by the Detroit Lions, according to his agent Nicole Lynn.

“Arnold, 23, faces four kidnapping charges and four robbery charges stemming from the February incident. Authorities said three people were beaten and robbed by armed men in an apartment because Arnold believed two of them stole from him a few days earlier. Arnold was not in the apartment during the incident, but Riley called Arnold the ‘general manager’ of the scheme during the pre-trial detention hearing. Arnold’s attorneys have said there is no evidence tying him to the violence or robbery. A trial date has not yet been set. If convicted, Arnold could be sentenced to life in prison,” Colton Pouncy of The Athletic wrote on Friday, July 10.

Coach Talks Arnold Inquiry

“Well, nothing has changed when it comes to how me and Moug operate. We’re always going to look to add guys that we feel could help us, when I say add, I mean look at guys, let me take that back, we’re always looking at guys that we feel like could help us. We do our due diligence, and that doesn’t mean that we’re going to bring everybody in. The thing is, man, we’re just going to turn over every stone to make sure that, is this a guy that can help us with everything that’s going on, which we don’t know, and I’ll let those guys figure that out, would it be a good fit? And we’re going to do that no matter what; no different than Russell Wilson, no different than anybody else that we look at,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained on July, 30.

On the “Jets Collective” podcast, Cimini described the Jets’ interest as simply “due diligence” and admitted that he would be “surprised” if the team actually signed Arnold.

The Right Decision

It appears the Jets are punting on Arnold. That’s the correct choice. Obviously, he is a talented player. Arnold was the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

He struggled on the field.

“There were 96 cornerbacks in the NFL who played at least 150 coverage snaps. Out of those 96, Terrion Arnold ranked 96th in yards allowed per coverage snap as the nearest defender. So he averaged 1.9 yards per snap as the nearest defender on pass plays. The league average is 1.1,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

Plus, there is the obvious baggage off the field. The Jets are better served trusting the players they have on the roster and hoping for the best.

Arnold is going to get a second chance in the NFL, but it doesn’t sound like that’ll be coming with the green and white.