Jets Surprisingly Cut $5.1 Million Ex-All-Pro, Announce New Signing

The New York Jets have cut ties with veteran punter Thomas Morstead.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov announced the news on social media. The team confirmed it a short while later.

“We have signed P Kai Kroeger. In addition, we have released P Thomas Morstead,” the Jets announced in a press release.

“Releasing Thomas Morstead comes as a surprise, but the #Jets are looking to go younger at the position. Morstead, 39, is still an excellent punter and a strong locker room presence, but the team has decided to move on,” Meirov explained on X previously Twitter.

Morstead had one year remaining on his $5.1 million contract. He was set to count $3.05 million against the cap in 2025. The Jets will eat a $500,000 dead cap hit for moving on from Morstead.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that the Jets will receive $2.55 million in cap relief.

Morstead Breaks His Silence on Social Media After Jets Move

The former All-Pro punter took to his Instagram to share a message following his release.

“Just got a call from the Jets that they are moving on from me. I just wanted to say thank you to all the fans, all the coaches that I have worked with over the past few years, and my teammates. It has been awesome, I’ve had a great experience, disappointed to be moving on, and disappointed how it went down, but that is just the way it goes in this business,” Morstead explained.

“I really appreciate everybody that has been a part of the journey. I’m out here getting in some kicks with the boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody,” Morstead added.

Morstead, 39, was with the Jets in two separate stints. In 2021, he filled in for seven games as an injury replacement for Braden Mann. Then he returned for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Jets.

Jets Will Let Two Youngsters Battle It out at Punter

In a corresponding move after letting Morstead go, the Jets signed Kai Kroeger. Earlier in the offseason, the Jets inked punter Austin McNamara to a deal.

McNamara, 24, lasted a couple of months with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He was cut on August 7 and sat out the 2024 season.

Kroeger, 22, is a rookie and went undrafted in April out of South Carolina.

“[He] played the last five seasons at South Carolina and averaged 44.6 yards per punt, the second most in school history. His 265 career punts are a school record and the fifth most in SEC history. He led the SEC with 62 punts in the 2023 season, and his 2,675 yards in the ’22 season led the conference when he earned first-team All-America honors. Kroeger’s 47.8 yards per punt last season were a career high, and he earned first-team All-SEC honors and won the Gamecock’s Jim Carlen Award, given to the MVP on special teams. The native of Lake Forest, IL had 68 punts of at least 50 yards, 100 punts that landed inside the 20-yard line and 19 touchbacks. He had 4 punts of at least 70 yards and has thrown 10 passes for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns in his career,” the Jets said in a press release.